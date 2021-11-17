Willem Dafoe: the 5 most important films of the American actor

Willem Dafoe he is certainly among the most prolific actors ever. His filmography counts several titles, most of them of great resonance, which make him a versatile and well-known actor in the world of cinema. In his long career he has collaborated with very important directors such as Sam Raimi, Tony Scott, Walter Hill And David Lynch and shared the scene with equally prominent and talented actors such as Christian Bale, Jared Leto, Tobey Maguire And Robert Pattinson. Recipient of four Oscar nominations, Dafoe has racked up several hits, being unanimously recognized as an extremely talented actor. These are the 5 most important films of Willem Dafoe’s filmography.

Platoon (1986)

Platoon is a 1986 film directed by Oliver Stone and performed by Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Johnny Depp And Tom Berenger. Winner of four Oscar awards out of eight nominations, the film was included in theAmerican Film Institute between best one hundred US films of all time.

Platoon is the dramatic picture of the Vietnam War and how it shaped people and broken lives. The young soldier Chris Taylor is a volunteer who finds himself interfacing with the harsh reality of war and is soon sucked into all that bad things it brings. He falls into the drug tunnel and lives on his skin the horrors that the US military has perpetrated against the Vietcong. His platoon is led by Sergeant Major Robert “Bob” Barnes and Elias Grodin through the atrocities of the conflict.

American Psycho (2000)

Among the five most important films of Willem Dafoe re-enters American Psycho, a 2000 film directed by the director Mary Harron. Also part of the cast Christian Bale And Jared Leto. Although he appears in very few scenes, Dafoe manages to leave his mark within the film through a charismatic and at the same time almost enigmatic interpretation.

Patrick Bateman is a financial consultant who works quietly in his office during the day, but at night turns into a sadistic killer. Her targets are all those who undermine her sense of superiority, but also innocent prostitutes. However, when the police begin to investigate the disappearance of a colleague he killed, Patrick will have to deal with the anxiety of being discovered and with the need to maintain appearances of normality in front of his girlfriend and colleagues.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi back in 2002 it is perhaps one of the films that most marked the career of Willem Dafoe, also bringing it closer to a younger audience. In this film the actor plays the antagonist, the Goblin, eternal enemy of Spider-Man, interpreted instead by Tobey Maguire. Also in the cast Kirsten Dunst And James Franco.

Peter Parker, a high school student, is bitten by a genetically engineered spider on a trip to a laboratory. The bite will transform its DNA, mixing it with that of the spider, giving it super powers such as agility, strength and the ability to shoot webs from the wrists. Peter, aware of his powers and the responsibilities that derive from them, will decide to use them to fight crime under the guise of Spider-Man. His greatest test, however, will be to defeat the evil Goblin, also endowed with extraordinary and dangerous resources.

John Wick (2014)

John Wick is a 2014 film directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film is played by Willem Dafoe, Keanu Reeves, Alfie Allen And John Leguizamo.

John Wick is a former hit man bent on leaving that life behind forever after finding the love of his life. However, the disease takes away his wife and his only memory remains with a little dog given to him some time before. Yosef Tarasov, the son of a local mobster, sneaks into his house at night with henchmen and kills the dog after beating up John. After having lost the only thing that bound him to his wife, he decides to put his hand to arms and give way to his revenge. Yousef Tarasov is his target and he will stop at nothing before eliminating him.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Fifth of the five most important films of Willem Dafoe And The Lighthouse, directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch) and with unique protagonists Willem Dafoe And Robert Pattinson. The film was presented at the seventy-second edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Ephraim Winslow is a former lumberjack who moves to an island to do a new job as a lighthouse keeper. His role is that of assistant to veteran guardian Thomas Wake, who immediately proves demanding towards him by loading him with work. Soon Winslow begins to have visions of sea monsters and logs floating in the water that lead him to believe he is going insane. Wake’s ambiguous behavior doesn’t help, as he goes to the top of the lighthouse every night and strips naked for some unknown reason.