Willem Dafoe wants to play Joker alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Willem Dafoe, interviewed by GQ, fantasized about the possibility of interpreting Joker in the future. The actor of The Lighthouse (2019) recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

When asked if he likes to play bad guys, Willem Dafoe he answered:

I don’t know what it is [RIDE]. I’ll be a fool. You play the characters. I could say, “Oh yeah, it’s fun to play bad guys because you can do things you can’t do in life, or it’s fun to play with your dark side.” But I do not know. I’m not thinking about these things

But yet, Dafoe has an idea for a movie that would see him play one of the most iconic villains in film and film history A.D: Joker.

There’s something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter. So it would be possible not to have THE REAL Joker but someone who claims to be, BUT is not the Joker. this kind of IDEA opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and then you had someone who was imitating or mocking what he did. I fantasized about this. But other than that I’m not talking to anyone about it, you are the first

Joker has been brought to the screen multiple times over the years. Jack Nicholson in Batman from Tim Burton (1989), Jared Leto in Suicide Squad (2016) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and the unforgettable Heath Ledger in the second chapter of the trilogy of Christopher Nolan, The dark Knight (2008). Joaquin Phoenix played Arthur Fleck in the 2019 film, Joker from Todd Phillips.

