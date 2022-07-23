Willem Dafoe’s 10 best films according to IMDb

This Friday, July 22, Willem Dafoe turns 67. The American interpreter has an outstanding career, being nominated once for an Oscar for best actor and three times for best supporting actor.

It also adds a nomination to the Bafta, three to the Golden Globes and two to the SAG. He also won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival and has a Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement for him at the Berlin Film Festival.

Happy 67th birthday to the legendary Willem Dafoe! From starring in arthouse classics like “The Lighthouse” to most recently with “The Northman,” Dafoe has one of the most remarkable and eclectic careers in modern cinema. Revisit our 2016 interview here: https://t.co/YOxiGYW2pl pic.twitter.com/3B9O1xByg2 —IndieWire (@IndieWire) July 22, 2022

On his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Willem Dafoe movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

Willem Dafoe’s 10 Best Movies According to IMDb

10.- The perfect plan (7.6)

A police detective, a bank robber and a high-powered broker enter high-stakes negotiations after the criminal’s brilliant heist turns into a hostage situation. With Denzel Washington, Jodie Foster, Clive Owen and Willem Dafoe. On Netflix.

9.- American Psycho (7.6)

Patrick Bateman, a wealthy New York investment banking executive, hides his psychopathic alternate ego from his co-workers and friends while delving into his violent hedonistic fantasies. With Christian Bale. It’s on Amazon Prime Video.

8.- The Boondock Saints (7.7)

Two Irish Catholic brothers become vigilantes and wipe out Boston’s criminal underworld in the name of God. With Willem Dafoe.

7.- Under the same star (7.7)

Two teenage cancer patients embark on a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. With Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. It’s on Disney+.

6. Mississippi Burning (7.8)

Two FBI agents, with very different styles, arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of several civil rights activists. With Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.

5.- Togo (7.9)

The story of Togo, a sled dog who against all odds led an intense serum race in 1925, although most considered him too small and weak to lead such an intense race. With Willem Dafoe. On Disney+.

4.- Zack Snyder’s Justice League (8.0)

Determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice is not in vain, Bruce Wayne joins forces with Diana Prince to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat of catastrophic proportions. With Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams and a great cast. It’s on HBO Max.

3.- Platoon (8.1)

Chris Taylor, a rookie recruit in Vietnam, finds himself caught in a battle of wills between two sergeants, one good and one bad. With Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe. On Amazon Prime Video.

2.- The Grand Budapest Hotel (8.1)

A writer meets the owner of a former luxury hotel, who recounts his early years as a bellhop in the hotel’s golden age, under the supervision of an exceptional concierge. With Ralph Fiennes, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Harvey Keitel, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton and a great cast. Available on Star+.

1.- Spider-Man: No Way Home (8.3)

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter turns to Doctor Strange for help. Something goes wrong and the multiverse becomes the biggest threat. Now Peter must figure out what it really means to be Spider-Man. With Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. On HBOMax.