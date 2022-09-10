William, a very popular prince who is preparing to be king

After years in the making, the wildly popular Prince William becomes heir to the throne at 40, Along with his wife Catalina, carrying the flag of the new generation of British “royals” since his brother Enrique retired from the monarchy.

Eldest son of Carlos and Diana, Guillermo, who inherited his mother’s blond hair, acquired from a very young age the sense of duty that corresponds to a future king.

With the years, “Wills” has won the hearts of the British, many of whom wanted him to directly succeed his grandmother, the Queen isabel II, instead of his less popular father.

His father, King Charles III, announced Friday in his first televised address since his mother’s death that William would be the new Prince of Wales, title of the heirs to the British crown.

While waiting his turn, he dedicates himself to leading as normal a life as possible.caring for her three young children, either in Kensington Palace or in his new residence in the royal domain of Windsor, and bowing to his public obligations.

He was a medicalized helicopter pilot for two years, a job he left in 2017 to dedicate himself full time to his duties in the royal house. A role that has become increasingly important as his grandmother has aged and his brother Enrique and his uncle Andrés have distanced themselves from the royal family.

First moved to California in 2020 with his family, denouncing the harassment of the British media, and the second was deprived of his military honors and removed from public life for his friendship with the late American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, one of whose victims accused the prince of sexual abuse when he was a minor.

Diana’s death

Born on June 21, 1982, a year after his parents’ wedding, Guillermo was raised as far away from the royal nest as possible, as was Enrique, two years younger.

Their mother, Diana, went out of her way to show them what “real life” was like, taking them to amusement parks or even homeless shelters. who patronized “the people’s princess”.

William explained that his mother sang “at the top of her lungs” the song “The Best” by Tina Turner to calm things down when she was taking him and Enrique back to their boarding school.

Her parents’ divorce in 1996 and Diana’s death a year later in a car accident in Paris while being chased by paparazzi put a sudden end to this life. William was 15 years old.

After studying at the elite Eton College, he spent a year traveling through Africa and trekking with the army in Belize.

After that sabbatical year, the prince enrolled in the prestigious University of St Andrews, in Scotland, where he studied History of Art and Geography. There he met Kate Middleton, the daughter of a former flight attendant who made a fortune with her husband through a party supply company.

Involved father and defender of the planet

They were married in 2011 in a lavish wedding seen by 2 billion viewers.

The couple had three children: Jorge born in 2013, Carlota in 2015 and Luis in 2018.

Breaking royal molds, Guillermo has bragged about changing his children’s diapers.

During the first confinement against the coronavirus in 2020, which he spent in his secondary residence in Norfolk (east of England), he helped the two older ones with their homework. And he confided in them that mathematics was not his strong point.

Cultivating a certain distance with the mediaHe rarely grants interviews.

His musical tastes range from the English pop of Coldplay to the hard rock of Australian AC/DC.

A football fan, he is a follower of Aston Villa and presides over the English federation for that sport.

William is also engaged with causes such as mental health and the protection of environment.

In 2020, it created the Earthshot awards, which reward projects that offer solutions to the climate crisis, among whose first winners was the Costa Rican Payment for Environmental Services program in 2021.

He and Catalina are a very close couple. “Most people think they will make a great team and be great kings,” says the former royal correspondent. Phil Dampier