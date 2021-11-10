William and Kate promote sustainability

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked the London green carpet for the first Earthshot Prize ceremony. This award was strongly supported by Prince William and Kate Middleton, to identify those who, through valid projects, help the environment and fight climate change.

Stars including Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay presented awards or performed, and guests were asked to “consider the environment” in their choice of outfits as well. The first to take the advice was Kate Middleton who stunned everyone with a recycled Alexander Mc-Queen dress, previously worn at a BALTA dinner in 2011.

William sported a green velvet suit he was seen in in 2019. Additionally, the couple ditched the Royal Range Rover fleet and drove to the event in an electric car. The Earthshot Prize offers winners a whopping £ 1 million cash prize to fund and expand their environmental projects.

There are five categories: protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a world without waste, and restore our climate. Winners of the inaugural event include a food waste center in Milan and the nation of Costa Rica, which is experimenting with a project to pay people to restore natural ecosystems.

In a short pre-recorded video shown to the audience attending the event, William said: “The actions we choose or choose not to take over the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next 1000”.

Kate also sent her message: “Nature is vital for us all. A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nourishes our physical and mental health, and helps feed our families. But for too long we have neglected our wilderness and now we are facing a series of points of no return ”.

The Duchess, who in the past gave signs of nervousness during her speeches, instead pronounced with confidence the one in favor of our planet, in front of an audience of about 100 people in the East Court Theater of Alexandra Palace.