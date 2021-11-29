William and Kate’s children are so … normal!

The education of Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren does not please Her Majesty at all. According to rumors that have come from sources close to the royal family, in fact, for the grandmother the Princes are too “normal”.

Of course we are referring to great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, and in particular a George, Charlotte and Louis, the children of the future King of England and, George, in turn destined to carry the Crown.

The reasons why Elizabeth cares so much about the education of the youngest members of the royal family are quite understandable: only those who are accustomed from an early age to strictly respect all the rules of behavior of the Royals can “survive” within a certain environment.

To demonstrate that it is not at all easy to live within the Royal family, in recent times has arrived the Megxit, that is, the angry exit of Harry and Meghan from the British Royal Family. The reasons for the Sussex renunciation of their royal duties have been officially attributed to Meghan’s psychological suffering, who even being used to the attention of the press (after all she was a very famous actress) could not bear the media exposure “from Royal”.

Probably, therefore, Queen Elizabeth wishes to have her grandchildren come grown in the most traditional way possible, to make them capable adults handle the stress of their future life.

But what horrified Queen Elizabeth?

Though Queen Elizabeth is a unique woman in the world has always had great pleasure ingo and visit his great grandchildren, which were the joy of his old age and that of Prince Philip.

The “problem” for the Queen is that William’s children have a middle-class mother. This means that Kate Middleton has no royal blood in the veins, and not even noble. It can be said that – much more literally than Diana, who was noble by birth – Kate is a true “People’s Princess”.

Kate Middleton therefore wanted her children to receive aeducation as much as possible equal to that of other children. For example, little Cambridge babies don’t wear expensive clothes on a daily basis and on more than one occasion have been photographed running carefree barefoot in their backyard.

Apart from this, William and Kate make sure they are very present as parents: for example, they are obliged to have a nanny to look after their children but always do so accompany the children to school, at least when possible, and of put them to bed personally, without the servants doing it.

Furthermore, the house of the Dukes of Cambridge is experienced as a bourgeois home, that is with the great kitchen seen as the heart of family activities.

This means that in the kitchen, children eat, play, do their homework and spend time with their parents: an absolutely unthinkable habit for any member of the British nobility.

The reason? Simply English nobles have a room for each of these activities and, of course, they don’t use the kitchen.

In fact, the cooks, the servants and all those who have the task of preparing food for the whole family work in the kitchen. The food is certainly not served in the kitchens but, as to be expected, in the Lunchroom. For the little ones of the house there is aspecial games room where children are kept by nannies, spend most of their time and, when they are of school age, do their homework.

Perhaps Queen Elizabeth assumed that in the home of the Dukes of Cambridge things worked in a traditional way, while it remained absolutely shocked by what she saw of Anmer Hall.

Anmer Hall was there William and Kate’s first home and was in the Norfolk, close to where William served as a rescue helicopter (a very hard experience which led him to lie to his wife). George and Charlotte were born in that house, so it was the house where Queen Elizabeth decided to visit her grandchildren William and Kate and her little great-grandchildren.

What shocked the Queen was the fact that William and Kate made her sit in the kitchen, while the children played and did their homework around the table. As much as it was one perfectly normal scene for a common family, seems to have completely shocked the Queen, who expected to be received in a different room and probably without the confusion created by the little ones.

Today William and Kate no longer live in Anmer Hall: for several years they lived in Kensington Palace, while now it seems they have been forced to move at the behest of the Queen, who since the beginning of the pandemic no longer lives in London but has moved to her Windsor castle for security reasons.