William and the special friendship with Britney Spears (before Kate)

Britney Spears she was the pop queen for many years, but what about the thought that she could become a real princess? Well, now an acquaintance with the Prince William, when they were both still very young and he hadn’t even met his wife, Kate Middleton.

William and Britney Spears, the bond

Speaking of this special friendship is the biographer Christopher Andersen, author of the book Brothers and Wives: inside the private lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, released last November 30, 2021. According to the writer, Lady Diana’s eldest son would have known Britney Spears before meeting his wife, but everything would have happened only through cybernetics. The two would have had a lot of online contact and perhaps even some phone conversations, but the relationship would never intensify. And most importantly, no real meeting would ever take place.

Britney herself, in an old interview released in 2002, had revealed some details about hers dating with Prince William. According to his words, they would have exchanged numerous e-mails and arranged a date (in particular, he would be the one who had to reach Spears), but something was not going to go right and nothing more would be done. In short, a virtual relationship that never took off is the only one bond between the pop star and Prince William. Who, only a very short time later, met Kate Middleton. The rest is history.

William’s other associates

In addition to the acquaintance with Britney Spears, there would have been other “famous” acquaintances. In particular, according to Andersen, the relationship (also only virtual) between Prince William and the model would stand out Lauren Bush, grandson of President George. The biographer, during an interview with US Weekly, finally revealed that Diana’s eldest son would have a “huge crush” on Cindy Crawford. The supermodel would become his favorite star, which is why Mom Lady D. would even organize a meeting to introduce him to her. William would have been just 14 at the time, and would have been deeply impressed by his date with Crawford.

According to the writer, the Prince would have had all the credentials to marry a woman belonging to some noble family: “I think it is very significant that both William and Harry married ordinary people“. Kate is the daughter of two former flight attendants, while Meghan has roots in the American working class. “All things that you would never expect in a million years” – said Andersen – “But I think these are things that Diana would have loved: the fact that they have left everyone’s comfort zone “.