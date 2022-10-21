William Cloutier: “It’s a beautiful dream come true!”

At the time of our interview to discuss his dubbing experience for the film Lyle, the Crocodile, William Cloutier was in Paris to work on a still secret project that would see him perform on the biggest stages in France. . A few days later, he contacted us again to tell us that he is from the new version of Starmania, which will be presented all over France in the coming months. He tells us about these two extraordinary experiences.

William, let’s first talk about this singing dubbing experience for the film Lyle, the Crocodile.

It’s brand new for me to do dubbing while singing. I had already lent my voice to the horror genre, in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, but in the case of Lyle, the crocodile, my character only expresses himself by singing. So it was a different kind of challenge. Especially since I heard the songs for the first time the day I was recording them in the studio! I watch a lot of children’s films with my two sons, and I was hoping to be able to voice characters in these kinds of films one day. Guess my wish was heard! I would really like to do other dubs, by the way. Dubbing songs is really different from dubbing dialogue, but it was a great experience.

It is Shawn Mendes who lends his voice to the character of Lyle in the original English version.

Was that extra pressure for you?

I have great admiration for him, so for sure I wanted to be up to it. He has his own way of singing, so I wanted to inspire myself without imitating him. There’s a lot of vocal flair and flourishes in his songs, and I knew I could do it with my voice. It took a lot of concentration, but I had a lot of fun doing it. Covering songs by Shawn Mendes in French is an honor!

If not, what are you keeping up with this fall?

I have been around Paris for five weeks. Until very recently, I was here in the greatest secrecy, since nothing was announced yet. But I can now say that I am from the new version of Starmania, whose first performance took place in Nice a few days ago. The piece will then be presented in Paris from November 8. A tour in France will follow.

You play Johnny Rockfort, right?

Yes. I’m actually the understudy of the French singer Côme, who interprets this character. I will replace him for certain performances. It’s a nice challenge, since it’s a composition character. Johnny is the leader of a criminal gang, a rocker, whereas I’m more used to playing young firsts and soft guys. I love playing this role! It’s a beautiful dream come true to play in a legendary show like Starmania. I am inspired by what Daniel Balavoine did with this role at the time.

How did this opportunity come to you?

Luc (Plamondon) came to see the last show I presented with Lunou (Zucchini), and he told me that he really saw me in Johnny’s skin, that he was desperately looking for Côme’s understudy, but that after more than 1000 auditions, he still hadn’t found the right person. Then he saw me on stage again with Lara Fabian, and he told me again that I really had to go to Europe to complete the cast. So I had to make a decision quickly. Shortly after, I was on the plane! What’s great is that it was planned that I would present my music in Europe eventually. So, we are trying to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote my music there.

You will be in Europe, so far from your family, until February. Is it difficult?

Yes. It was definitely a couple’s decision. I am currently alone in Paris. Fortunately, technology allows me to see my family and talk to them every day, but it’s still a difficult situation. My girlfriend takes care of our two sons alone. She is therefore in single-parent mode for a little while, in addition to her work. But it’s a reality that we experienced during Star Académie. The difference is that this time, I am not limited in terms of communication. Besides, I’m coming to spend a week

in Quebec in two weeks. It will be good to see my family in person!

The film Lyle, the Crocodile is currently in theaters.