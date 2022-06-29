William Donald Don Gordon Watson 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

Obituary

In Loving Memory of Don Watson

May 24, 1952 – June 25, 2022

Don passed peacefully at home, warm in his bed, surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved Husband of Isabell Susanne. Loving Father of Shane (Jen), Candace (Matt), Angela, Kathy (Blaine Pre-deceased), Roxanne, Dan (Ashley). Proud Papa/Grandfather of Jaiden, Hannah, Phoenix, Faith, Kiley, Bianca, Evan, Emma. Great-Grandfather of Kyedin, Ava, Xander. Beloved son of Constable William Donald Archibald (predeceased), and Isabele Florence. Beloved Brother of Judy (Ed), Donna (Pat), Lori, Mary (Mike) Byron (Christa).

Our Hearts Still Ache With Sadness,

And Secret Tears Still Flow,

What It Meant To Lose You,

No One Will Ever Know.

In keeping with Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

