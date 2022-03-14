William Hurt dies at 71

The death of the actor, who won the Oscar in 1985 for his performance in The kiss of spider women and the Golden Globe in 1980 for his role in the science fiction film altered stateswas confirmed by his family a week before his 72nd birthday. “He died peacefully, surrounded by his family, of natural causes,” says the statement that asks for privacy at this time.

Hurt was nominated three times for an Oscar for best actor, for Children of a lesser god (1986), on the edge of the news (1987) and a violent story (2005). He was one of the most versatile actors of his generation, playing leading roles in movies. not to goromantic comedies and dramas.

One of his most recent roles was that of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Marvel Universe. He first performed it in 2008 in The incredible Hulk and then I would take it back in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Black Widow (2021).

Other of his outstanding cinematographic participations were in AI (2001), The village (2004) and The Good Shepherd (2006). Hurt also acted in stage productions such as henry v, Fifth of July, Richard II and A Midsummer Night’s Dreamand received a Tony Award nomination in 1985 for “Hurlyburly.”