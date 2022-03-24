William Hurt, General Ross of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died at the age of 71 | SHOWS

American actor Willian Hurt, remembered for his role as the General Ross in The Incredible Hulk, Avengers: Civil War and Endgame of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died at the age of 71 due to family causes; according to his relatives.

Hurt, known for his role as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the aforementioned Marvel tapes, He won the Oscar for best actor for his role as Luis Molina in the film El Beso de la Mujer Araña (1985), and was also nominated for the same category for the films Hijos de un Dios Menor and Al filo de la Noticia. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for A History of Violence in 2005.

The renowned actor had his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film The Incredible Hulk, alongside other actors such as Edward Norton, Tim Roth and Liv Tyler. Paradoxically, he was the only one of the actors in this film, which continued in subsequent Marvel films.

FAMILY SAYS GOODBYE TO WILLIAM HURT

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winner, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday.” was the message from his relatives before the unfortunate departure.

Hurt’s last participation in a film The King’s Daughter (2022) in which he shared roles with Pierre Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker, among others.

WILLIAM HURT THE ONLY ‘SURVIVOR’ OF THE HULK TAPES IN THE MCU

Anecdotally, it should be noted that William Hurt was the only actor from the solo tapes of the Incredible Hulk who made the leap to the tapes of the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

With his role as General Ross, William Hurt participated in four Marvel films (apart from the Incredible Hulk produced by Universal): Captain America: Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame and The Black Widow.

