William Hurt, Oscar-Winning Marvel Actor, Dies at 71 – CINEMABLEND

The interpreter, who won the award from the Hollywood Film Academy for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, gave life to Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in films such as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Widow’.

William Hurt, winner of the Oscar by The kiss of the spider woman (1985) and actor of Marvel, has passed away at the age of 71 last Sunday. The interpreter, who was to turn 72 in a week, has died “peacefully, together with his family, of natural causes”. It was Will, the actor’s son, who confirmed the news. In May 2018 it was announced that Hurt had terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bone.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the death of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son shared (via dead line).

Born on March 12, 1950 in Washington DC (United States), Hurt began his acting career in the late 1970s with roles in television series. An amazing trip to the back of the mind (1980) was his first feature film.

Nominated for an Oscar four times, it was in 1986 when he won the award for best Actor for his role in The kiss of spider women. In 1988 he was nominated for Children of a lesser god and in 1988 by on the edge of the news. His latest candidacy, Best Supporting Actorit was in 2006 by A history of violence.

Hurt has worked with notable directors in his career: Wim Wenders, David Cronenberg, Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, Ridley Scott, and brothers Joe and Anthony Russo. As for some of his best-known works, in his filmography there are titles like AI Artificial Intelligence (2001), The forest (2004), Syrian (2005) and Towards wild routes (2007).

It was in 2008 when Hurt debuted as General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross on The incredible Hulk. With this role, the interpreter became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appearing in films like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In 2021 his latest project within the franchise was released: black widowthe solo film Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Hurt had some projects underway before his death: fiction Pantheon is in the middle of filming and the movies The Fence, Men of Granite and Edward Enderby in preproduction.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter