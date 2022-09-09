William is now the Prince of Wales: it is not an automatic succession title, so his father will appoint him and these will be his functions | International | News

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the line of succession to the British throne moves up one position, leaving the monarch’s son, Charles, as the king of England and her sons, William and Henry, moving closer to the crown.

William, 40, is now heir to the throne, after his father’s accession succeeds. Until minutes before the death of the queen, the Duke of Cambridge, he will become the new Prince of Wales, with his wife Kate Middleton, who will assume the title of Princess of Wales, the Daily Mail wrote.

What are William’s duties now as Prince of Wales?

The son of Lady Di and Carlos is the next in the line of succession to the throne, after his father, who by the queen’s designs, became the new monarch of England and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, the queen consort.

Behind William are his three children: Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. Then in the order of succession, they are followed by Prince Enrique, Carlos’s youngest son, and his children Archie and Lilibet.

Since the royal wedding of William and Catherine in April 2011, the popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been on the rise, becoming the most popular royals of all.

Now with Charles as king, there is the vacancy of the principality of Wales, a title given to the next heir to the throne. However, it is not a position that is handled with automatic succession, but has to be appointed by the current monarch, that is, by his father.

Regarding his functions, Guillermo will possibly assume the position of The Prince’s Trust foundation and other 16 of which his father was in charge. In addition, he will have to fulfill other and more public functions, since his father will play the roles as king of the United Kingdom. (YO)

