William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez: a long relationship that never reached the altar

The relationship between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez, which lasted nearly two decades, had several ups and downs. The protagonist of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” He met the actress in 2003, but five years later they had their first crisis.

The Cuban actor, at that time, told TVyNovelas that “there are moments in life when one needs to analyze things” and that despite the fact that “I love her very much”, they were no longer together. This was the first in a string of breakups, after resuming their relationship.

In 2011, Elizabeth Gutiérrez was the one who made the decision to communicate a new break. “I have made the decision to end the relationship I have had for eight years with William Levy,” he said at that time. The actress also referred to “the insistent rumours” about William Levy, “which I downplayed because then I had no reason to doubt the strength of our union.”

After a new reconciliation, three years later they separated again, to resume their relationship, in 2015. They lasted seven years together, until a few weeks ago William Levy announced a new separation.

As a result of these almost two decades together, the couple has two children: Kailey Alexandra and Christopher. After separating, both have shared photos of themshowing that they are the most important thing in their lives, despite their love situation.

William Levy and his decision not to marry Elizabeth Gutiérrez

Despite almost 19 years together and their two children, William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez made a particular decision: they did not marry. An option that the actor explained in 2019 to People. “I have always known that I am a very liberal person, not in the sense of anything bad; I like to have freedom, to feel free”, He started explaining.

Then, he elaborated on his decision: “I have not wanted to get married not because I do not want to get married. I just feel like sometimes, I don’t know, I don’t know… I don’t want to feel like I’m in a place because it’s an obligation to be there and you promised, you know? No. I want to be here because I decide to be here, because I was born to be here and I decided to be here.”

A year later, several entertainment programs assured that William Levy had made the decision to ask Elizabeth Gutiérrez to marry him. There was even talk of a Tiffany & Co. ring valued at $20,000.