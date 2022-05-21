William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez are sending each other hints in Instagram stories

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez ended their relationship at the beginning of the year. Since then, strong controversies have arisen around the break with publications that were soon deleted, statements by Jacky Bracamontes with his book where he accepts that he had an affair with the actor, interviews where they show a bit of the situation and, of course, hints on social media.

Both are in a very good moment in their artistic careers, but not so in the sentimental part. The protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer” returned from Spain to continue with a project with Esmeralda Pimentel. The actor shared a strong reflection on his Instagram stories that reads: “Do you know which people are really worth it? The one who apologizes, the one who talks, misses you, the one who talks to you again after arguing because they don’t want to be bad with you”. And he added: “If they have that person. take care of her Because it is not easily found.

Quickly his more than ten million followers reacted surprised assuring that it was a hint for his ex, Elizabeth Gutiérrez; however, everything did not stop there. He later posted another image that read: “The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel lonely.”

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez

The couple’s fans began to tag Elizabeth sending you these stories from the father of your children and sending you messages of support. The driver did not take long to answer? She also published in her stories a reflection that she said “Words don’t hurt me, the person who said them does.”

Story of Elizabeth Gutierrez

Of course everyone was excited to read it, could something else have happened between them? Surely we will never know because the details of their separation have been kept and the reasons have not been openly explained.