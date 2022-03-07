William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez celebrate their daughter Kailey’s birthday

In the midst of the media turmoil in which they have been involved William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez Due to their possible separation and the ambiguous messages that both have published about it, the actors have come together to celebrate a very important date for them: the birthday of Kailey, their youngest daughter. As expected, the parents of the celebrated have echoed this special day through their social networks, where they have made clear the great love and admiration they feel for the little girl.

From the early hours of this March 6, Elizabeth shared on her Instagram profile a beautiful photograph in which she appears hugging the tender young lady, who this Sunday has reached the age of 12, and with which she has written an emotional message to the youngest of her children, words in which she has made clear the great love she has for her and how lucky she feels to be able to experience motherhood by her side. “You are exactly how I imagined you… Happy birthday my little girl… I love you so much! You make me smile! I hope to make you feel as happy and proud as I feel for you! May all your dreams come true…. and I hope to be by your side to celebrate and admire you! I love you, my life !! “, expressed the beautiful actress excitedly, getting the tender reaction of her daughter, who immediately responded to her mother’s publication:” I love you, mommy! “.

For his part, the proud father of the celebrated shared a nice video in his Instagram stories, which he took from a fan page, in which you can see some fragments of William’s life next to Kailey, since he was a baby, until now that she has become a young girl who begins to succeed in social networks. “Happy Birthday Princess! I love you a lot”, expressed the handsome interpreter at the bottom of the video, making it clear how proud he is of his little Kailey.

Family, the most important thing for Elizabeth

Without a doubt, William and Elizabeth have been characterized as parents completely dedicated to their children and their family, even in the most challenging moments. Something that became clear recently, when the actress broke her silence to defend her family and the father of her children, after the commotion caused by the mysterious messages that the Cuban shared on his social networks at the end of January, where he gave understand that his relationship with Elizabeth was over. “Lately and for obvious reasons we have been a point of discussion, of insinuations, of assumptions, even attacking my children and making reference to and questioning their personalities and values! William and I have raised our children with love and respect always!teaching them the best we could as parents,” he said.

Elizabeth went on to thank William for all the support he has always received, making it clear that it has not been pleasant for her to see everything that has been said against the father of her children in recent days, highlighting the admiration she has for him . “I will always thank him that he supported me and continues to support me so that I can stay home and see and be there for my children,” said the actress. “There is no culprit in this situation! I am not happy about attacks on his person, I do not appreciate it! He is the father of my children, the most important man!, the one he sees for our well-being. TEvery day I always wish the best for him love, good health, happiness, with or without me”, he added.

