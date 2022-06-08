William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez: Never forget you, the first telenovela they recorded together | soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

The relationship between William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez It only remains as a memory of almost two decades together, in which there was everything: a lot of love, discussions, rumors of infidelity, moments of joy and, mainly, two children who were the fruit of everything good. Despite this, the couple of actors took different paths, leaving behind a curious love story.

MORE INFORMATION: The family loss that brought Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy back together

The artists met when they were very young and did not yet have the fame of now. Moreover, they can be seen for the first time in a Telemundo reality show called “Novel protagonists” on Telemundo in 2003, in which they and other inexperienced actors were looking for the opportunity to be part of a production.

Although they did not win more than his love, the doors in acting were not closed to them and a few years later they had their first job in a soap opera. And as if that were not enough, said production decided to hire both, so they spent a good part of the time together while fulfilling their dream.

MORE INFORMATION: William Levy and the powerful reason why he wakes up every morning

“NEVER FORGET YOU”, THE FIRST TELENOVELA BY WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ

In 2005, Venevisión hired the two young and inexperienced artists to be part of the cast of “Forget You Never”, a story that starred Sonya Smith Y Gabriel Porras.

In said production, the American played the character of Isabella Neira, while the Cuban did the same with the role of Germán Torres.

Obviously, they were not the protagonists of the story and had secondary roles, but they took advantage of that work to gain more experience for new projects that would come years later.

MORE INFORMATION: “Addicted”, the hottest William Levy movie that is available on Netflix

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez were part of the cast of the telenovela “Olvidarte Jamás” (Photo: Tito Rojas / Instagram)

WILLIAM LEVY IN “NEVER FORGET YOU”

The Cuban actor played Germán Torres, a worker on the ranch of the protagonist Diego Ibarra, so he did not have much prominence, so he had the mission of taking advantage of the possible time on the screen and thus getting roles in the future and having people’s affection .

Everything indicates that his efforts were worth it because years later he played various characters, including protagonists, and his fans grew like foam.

Coincidentally, those followers of the actor still remember the first steps of the Cuban in the telenovela recorded in Miami and which premiered in 2006: “Forget you never.”

MORE INFORMATION: 10 things you should know about Elizabeth Gutierrez

William Levy during a scene from the soap opera “Forget you never” (Photo: Venevisión)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ AND WILLIAM LEVY

ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ SHARE PHOTOS OF WILLIAM LEVY

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez They were one of the most popular couples on television for several years, showing off their relationship on social networks and the result of which two children were born. However, this union came to an end in 2022.

After the definitive separation, both Levy and Gutiérrez took different paths and, although they have enjoyed great acceptance by parts of their followers in official profiles, they have avoided mentioning each other. Until the end of May, when the actress shared an image of the actor on her Instagram account. MORE DETAILS HERE.