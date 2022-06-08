William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez: reconciliation in sight?

Five months have passed since the separation of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrezparents of two children within the framework of their 19 years of coexistence.

However, in recent days the ex-partner has generated an intense debate about the possibility that both are considering what would be a resounding reconciliationwhich would undoubtedly greatly please their shared fans and those who need to rekindle their hopes in the existence of eternal love.

The protagonist of the successful series “Café con aroma de mujer” has been credited with some romances since the end of his marriage, although there is no trace of them on his social networks.

In fact, with his latest statements on Instagram the actor has hinted that he has not turned the page after the end of his relationship with Elizabeth and, above all, that he trusts second chances.

“Do you know which people are really worth it? The one who asks for forgiveness, the one who talks to you if she misses you, the one who talks to you again after arguing because she doesn’t want to be wrong with you. William Levy

“If you have a person like that, take care of them, because they are not easy to find,” reflected the artist of Cuban origin. without referring to anyone in particular, although his followers seem to be very clear about who he is addressing.

For its part, Elizabeth has been sharing somewhat more cryptic messages than those of her ex-husband, but apparently linked to the love disappointment she had with the father of her offspring, Christopher, 16, and Kailey, 12.

“I pray to God to heal whatever it is that hurts,” he was honest a few days ago. “The words did not hurt me, the person who said them to me did,” he also revealed about the state of his heart.

