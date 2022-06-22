William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, separated but synchronized in social networks | FAME

Several months have passed since the actor William Levy and actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez decided to go their separate ways. The news was known at the beginning of 2022 when the artist Cuban announced that their relationship of several years had come to an end. But despite this, the recognized stars are still synchronized through social networks posting multiple photos to the delight of its thousands of fans around the world.

MORE INFORMATION: William Levy, the greatest support that Carmen Villalobos had in “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”

The couple that formed William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez It was for many years one of the most famous and much loved by the public. This is because her participation in different soap operas, together or separately, made them true stars of the show.

William Levy He has stood out participating in telenovelas such as “Careful with the angel”, “Sortilegio”, “Café con aroma de mujer”, among others. While his ex-wife, Elizabeth Gutierrez, He has surprised the public with his incredible performance in “Christmas Miracles”, “The Face of Vengeance”, “Wild Heart”, “Cornered”, among others.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy had been married for many years (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez/Instagram)

Their relationship would start in 2002 when they were part of the reality show “Novel Protagonists”, where love would unite their hearts and years later they would celebrate their marriage.

It should be noted that many of their fans still want to see them together although, for now, they are only content to look at them through their social networks where the actors share photos of the activities they carry out.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy were the couple of the moment (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez/Instagram)

THE RECENT PUBLICATIONS OF WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

A William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez They are not only united by their great love for their children, but also by the pleasure of posting photos on their respective social networks. His trips and unforgettable moments, separately, are portrayed in snapshots that, in addition, are liked by his thousands of fans.

That is why the two actors have once again attracted the attention of netizens who have seen them enjoying themselves in important cities around the world, each one on their own.

William Levy published some photographs of his time in Spain and Italy where the recordings of the series are being made “Monte Cristo”. In the images she is seen enjoying the pool and, on the other hand, posing and wearing black glasses.

Actor William Levy enjoying the pool (Photo: William Levy/Instagram)

At another time he is seen bare-chested and the message that accompanied that image was: “It’s over, no days off”, with the hashtag Milan, Italy.

For its part, Elizabeth Gutierrez is located in Miami (USA) where she has been seen, through the photos, wearing a blue dress that highlights her beautiful figure.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez is a renowned actress in various parts of the world (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez/Instagram)

The photos of both celebrity from the United States have gotten thousands of positive comments from their fans and netizens who have not missed the opportunity to issue several compliments to the artists.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez in Miami (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez/Instagram)

WHY WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ SPLIT UP

The beginning of 2022 has brought great surprises in the artistic environment and an example of this is the announcement made by the actor William Levy who confirmed his separation with Elizabeth Gutierrez.

As revealed by the portal People in Spanish and Divinity, the actor announced his love break with the mother of his two children through an Instagram story, which was quickly captured by various media and fans of the Cuban actor.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. that’s never gonna change”, the actor published in a story on his Instagram.

The Cuban actor had his first experience as an actor at the same time as his ex-partner, Elizabeth Gutiérrez (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ

WHO IS WILLIAM LEVY?

William Levy was born on August 29, 1980 in Havana (Cuba). In high school he stood out for his great talent for baseball, standing out above his classmates.

Then he would arrive in the United States with his family. After participating in important productions, Levy became a very famous actor. He was married to Elizabeth Gutiérrez whom he met in 2002. In March 2006 his first child, Christopher Alexander, was born, and in 2010 they completed his family with Kailey Alexandra.

WHO IS ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ?

Elizabeth Gutierrez is an American actress, model and businesswoman of Mexican descent; She is known for her participation in soap operas, particularly in “Elcara de Analía” and for the relationship she had with the actor. William Levy with whom he had a son named Christopher Alexander, who was born in March 2006 and a daughter who was born in March 2010.