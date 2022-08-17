William Levy and his funny reaction to being questioned by Richard Gere

Without a doubt, the weekend has been very special for William Levy. And it is that the actor went as a guest to the annual benefit gala of Starlite Porcelanosawhich took place in Marbella, Spain, and in which great celebrities such as Richard Y Alexandra Gere, Antonio Banderas, Diego Bonet Y Renata NotonYo, aislinn Y Vadhir Derbez, among others. As expected, the Cuban looked very handsome upon his arrival on the red carpet of the event, where we could see him in the most elegant look of a classic black tuxedo and white shirt, looking perfect for the occasion, being excited and with the best mood to spend an unforgettable night. Something that became clear during the small talk he had with the press upon his arrival at the scene, as William said he was very happy to be part of this good cause, and even joked when asked if he was excited by the presence of Richard Gere, assuring with laughter that he was ready to star in the sequel to the iconic 90s film beautiful woman, which starred Gere and Julia Roberts. He plays the video and watches William Levy’s hilarious reaction to being questioned by the legendary Hollywood actor.

