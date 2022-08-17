William Levy and Richard Gere in Starlite: ‘We’re going to do Pretty Woman 2’

Last weekend, the Starlite Gala in Marbella and more than a dozen well-known faces attended who wanted to support Marbella’s solidarity in a great gala where luxury was the best guest. During the red carpet we saw faces known nationally and internationally, among which we highlight Richard Gere and William Levy, who gave us some great news.

William Levy, is one of the most desired actors of the last year, for his work in ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ on Netflix, he has fascinated many of his followers, not only because of his statuesque physique, but also because of his interpretation of a Mexican heartthrob . But, if we put this together with what Richard Gere He has been one of the most desired men in the history of cinema, since he made that movie with Julia Roberts. Undoubtedly, two great gallants who met with the Marbella socialite to give prominence and visibility to solidarity in a unique edition, where the circus was the chosen theme.

But, what is our surprise, that when William Levy approaches his colleagues in the press, he surprises us with several statements: »I love the people of Spain, I am very loved here and I love that» and the most unexpected of all and with which we all began to dream, was the last one, related to Richard Gere: »Tonight I agree with him, we are preparing ‘Pretty Woman, second part’, the Mexican actor confirmed between jokes. A news that did not shock all those present and that we would love for it to arrive.

Can you imagine a remake of Pretty Woman where William Levy is the protagonist, replacing Richard Gere and Ana de Armas, replacing Julia Roberts? It would be a wonderful reinvention of a film as well known as Gere and Roberts. Without a doubt, it seems that we will have a hard time until that moment arrives, but, during the moment of its confirmation, we felt like it.

