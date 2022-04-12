William Levy and the aesthetic tweaks that the heartthrob of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” confessed

William Levy made a particular confession: Some cosmetic tweaks have been made. The 41-year-old actor, who has gained popularity for his role in the successful telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer”, cHe shared a video in which he announces that he receives medical help.

A rare revelation in the entertainment industry, but one that in the case of William Levy it does not seem to be a major issue. especially because the treatment appears to be non-invasive. In the record you can see him lying on a bed waiting to receive some type of cosmetic procedure.

Clearly, those of the Cuban actor lie more in food and training when it comes to taking care of his physique. Specifically, the woman who attended him assured that everything was about “physical and spiritual” beauty. In another publication, William Levy appears posing with the doctors who treated him as a thank you, without revealing exactly what treatment he received.

At the end of January, William Levy announced that he had separated from Elizabeth Gutiérrez, his partner since the early 2000s. Since then, the actor has focused on new projects and on his children Christopher Alexander and Kailey Alexandra.

Watch the video of William Levy receiving aesthetic treatment