William Levy congratulates his 16-year-old son with this tender photo and the networks are moved

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez They were the protagonists of one of the most controversial news of 2022 after the confirmation of their separation after almost 20 years of being together. It is well known that this marriage was very complicated because it was widely said that the actor had several relationships and adventures even though he was married to the mother of his children.

Today it is known that despite the fact that they live in different houses, they try to maintain a good relationship, especially for their children. Kailey Alexandra Levy and Christopher Alexander Levy who is birthday today

The son of the famous pair has attracted attention since he is in his adolescent stage, and boy, did he inherit the beauty of his parents. The couple’s firstborn is now 16 years old. years and is quite an athlete, developing mainly in baseball and basketball.

Before the celebration of the day, William Levy He decided to congratulate his son with a tender photo where Cristopher looks a few years younger, for which he has caused total tenderness among the family’s followers, because today, they are all considered public figures.

“Happy birthday to you champion!!!!! You are the best son a father can have. Thank you very much for being the best in the world. Thank you for loving me so much. I’m so proud of you daddy. You are my Everything. May God bless you always,” the actor wrote.

In the morning hours of this Saturday, his mother Elizabeth Gutiérrez and her sister surprised him with a cake before he got up.

See the publication and William Levy greeting Christopher Levy