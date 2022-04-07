William Levy dedicates an affectionate message to “the most beautiful woman in Spain”

The renowned Spanish journalist Mercedes Milà had a birthday and received a loving surprise from the protagonist of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”, William Levy.

In a clip, the actor is seen driving a car and saying in front of the camera: “This message is dedicated to the most beautiful woman in Spain, with respect to all women in Spainbecause in Spain there are very pretty and very nice women, really”.

“Mercedes Milà I send you a big kiss, I want to send you many congratulations on your birthday, May God bless you and continue to give you a lot of health and many more years of happiness, I send you a big kiss and see you soon in Spain”, William Levy said with a smile.

The winner of the Onda Awards (2005) in the category of “Most outstanding professional career or work” published the video excited and amused saying: “I don’t know how to get on with my day.”

Know the video of William Levy to Mercedes Milà

And it is that a couple of weeks ago the journalist posted a picture of his new wallpaper, in which you see a photograph of William Levy sleeping, in the post he writes: Today I changed the photo on my mobile screen. I share it here with those who I am quite sure that you will understand me”.

In the letter he goes on to say that he is living “a fictitious infatuation similar to those pregnancies that did not really exist, only in the imagination of some women. He -William Levy- manages to Almost all the photos and videos that are posted on Instagram move me, make me smile. I had never felt it before with this force and it is a beauty of experience”, assures the journalist.

And it is that the journalist is a follower of “Woman-fragranced coffee”, in it he says “I hate Lucía, I hate her in every shot that appears. I don’t like her face, her body and of course her legs. I dislike his falsehood, his ability to hurt, to lie, of reaching extremes that only being a very bad person is one capable of carrying out” referring to the antagonist character of the telenovela played by Barranquilla actress Carmen Villalobos.

“A television series has to provoke many feelings and I I take my hat off to the writers of “COFFEE WITH A WOMAN’S AROMA”. How happy I feel to have the certainty of sharing something of what you have just read with some of you” concludes Mercedes Milà.

This was the publication of the journalist Mercedes Milà on her Instagram