William Levy, Elizabeth Guitérrez and the sad messages they shared four months after their separation | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

William Levy He announced the end of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez last February and since then they have not been seen together again. The celebrities put an end to their love story amid rumors of infidelity by the Cuban actor, who triumphed with the Colombian telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer”, one of the most viewed on Netflix.

Levy and Gutiérrez maintained a relationship for almost two decades, which resulted in their two children: Christopher Alexander and Kailey Alexandra. The actors met in 2002 when they participated in the Telemundo reality show “Protagonistas de telenovela” and a short time later they began a romance and later started a family.

Since they parted ways William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez have been very reserved on the subject and have avoided speaking to the media. Although few details of how their story ended are known, they did make it clear that they maintain a good relationship as parents for the good of their children. But what has happened after almost four months of being estranged? A series of messages from both artists have caught everyone’s attention.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez had a romantic relationship for almost 20 years (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

THE SAD MESSAGES FROM WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUITÉRREZ

Before traveling to Spain to concentrate fully on his new character of Alejandro Montecristo, William Levy has spent a few weeks at home that have served him to rest from his busy work schedule and do some reflection.

In his social networks, the protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer” has shared several messages, some of thanks to his fans for their unconditional support and others that denote nostalgia and sentimentality.

The Cuban actor published in his Instagram stories a romantic video that talks about love, specifically about the loved one. The post was accompanied by a personal letter that denotes a certain sadness and that has caught the attention of his followers.

The actors met in 2002 when they participated in the Telemundo reality show “Protagonistas de telenovela” (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

The clip in question alludes to people who ask for forgiveness, who want to be with you and who, after arguing, approach because they do not want to be in a fight. “Those people are the ones you need in your life,” is the final sentence of the video.

A reflection to which William Levy reacted with these words. “If you have that person, take care of him, because he is not easily found,” he wrote in the publication.

Then, the famous quoted a phrase from actor Robin Williams that talks about loneliness even when accompanied. “The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel lonely,” the post read.

Although few details are known about how their story ended, the celebrities made it clear that they have a good relationship as parents (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

Two publications that denote a moment of reflection and some sadness. These stories on Instagram did not go unnoticed by his followers who filled him with compliments and positive messages, as mentioned by People en Español.

What did Elizabeth Gutierrez say?

For her part, Elizabeth Gutiérrez also published a story that differs from the positive messages that she usually always shares on her social networks.

“The words do not hurt me, the person who said them, yes,” he wrote, mentioning a phrase from another profile with which he let them know how he feels.

Both William and Elizabeth live focused on their professional projects and, although they have not been seen together since they separated, they have tried to maintain a cordial relationship for their children Christopher and Kailey Levy.

LA FINCA SAN MIGUEL, THE NEW HOME OF WILLIAM LEVY

After starring in the successful “Café con aroma de mujer”, now William Lexy is shooting a new fiction in Spain. It is called “Montecristo”, a project that seeks to make a new version of the classic by Alexandre Dumas.

According to "Diario de Avisos", the recordings of the series "Montecristo" have begun at the San Miguel de Tenerife estate. According to the website of the place, this is a stately and elegant estate that is surrounded by fields and nature.