William Levy: Elizabeth Gutiérrez spoke of the code between women. Does she hint at Jacky Bracamontes? | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | MEXICO

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez They are on everyone’s lips since they separated. The first to announce the breakup was the protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer” through her Instagram stories, then the American actress of Mexican descent shared a message in which she wished the father of her children the best and made it clear that only they know the truth of their relationship of almost 20 years.

MORE INFORMATION: The reason why Marlene Favela refused to work with William Levy in a telenovela

After a month of silence, Elizabeth Gutiérrez decided to talk about the current situation she lives with William Levy. She did it through her Instagram account, where she shared an extensive message accompanied by a family photograph, making it clear that the most important thing is her children.

But this was not the only time she spoke since Elizabeth Gutiérrez was on the ‘talk show’ ‘Ojos de mujer’ on the E! Latino, where she assured that among women there is a rule that must be followed when one intends to get involved with a man who has a wife or partner. What else did she say? Here all the details.

MORE INFORMATION: Christopher Levy has a girlfriend, what does his mother Elizabeth Gutiérrez think?

The couple of actors have had a relationship of more than 19 years, in which they had two children (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez / Instagram)

THE CODE THAT JACKY BRACAMONTES BROKENED? ACCORDING TO ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ

During his participation in the program “Ojos de mujer” of the E! Latino, Elizabeth Gutiérrez spoke, as she had not done in a long time, on the subject of infidelity.

Érika de la Vega, “Chikybombom” and Carla Medina recalled the case of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, when some images were leaked that would have confirmed their love relationship while the Mexican actor was still married to Geraldine Bazán.

As a result of the topic, it was opened to debate if it is the unfaithful man who is looking for women outside of his marriage or if perhaps it was someone who was tempted by the charms of a third person.

“It is not that we excuse them or that they are not to blame,” said Elizabeth Gutiérrez about the responsibility that men have in cases of infidelity when they are committed.

“But I think there is a code between women that has to be respected, that has been lost,” she assured. “At what point was all this lost?” Added the actress in the debate.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s statements bring to light – again – what Jacky Bracamontes said in the past when he stated that he had an affair with William Levy, but that the romance ended abruptly.

As you remember, when Jacky Bracamontes and William Levy starred in the soap opera “Sortilegio” rumors of a possible romance between them began to emerge. Something that both denied before the media at that time.

However, Jacky Bracamontes finally revealed in his biographical book that he did have an affair with his colleague William Levy a few years ago. In that chapter of the book, the Mexican actress reported that she distanced herself from Levy because the Cuban let her know that she Gutiérrez was pregnant with her second child. This fact puzzled her.

After this, Elizabeth Gutiérrez spoke out and stated that she does not hold her husband for her children. “I have no need to tie down any man. I only have two children, and if you’re wondering about that person, I don’t know how many, but definitely more than two. So ask her who needs to tie up who, “said the actress, referring to Jacky Bracamontes, who has 5 daughters.