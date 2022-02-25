William Levy explodes on social networks and comes out in defense of his family

William Levy / Courtesy

William Levy continues to surprise his fans on social networks, because despite being discreet in relation to his personal life, in recent weeks he has given something to talk about because of the messages he has posted on Instagram.

Although the artist targeted his relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez by posting a message announcing his separation from the mother of his two children, which he deleted a few minutes later, now the actor of Cuban origin raised his voice to come out to defend his name and his family.

The 41-year-old artist wrote a strong message in which he expressed his position on those who act maliciously against others, hoping that life will be responsible for putting everyone in their place.

“Remember that what you wish for someone else, God will multiply it back to you,” he stressed in the first lines of the publication.

In the same Instagram story, Levy stressed: “You decide what you want to arrive at your doorstep.” In addition, she placed a winking face emoji and several hands joined in prayer.

The protagonist of the remake ‘Café con aroma de mujer’, leader on Netflix in almost all Spanish-speaking countries, did not provide details of his annoyance, but finally he warned: “In this life everything is paid. I want God to fill you and yours with great health and great light. And may he always protect you from all evil.”

William’s thoughtful lines filled his followers with doubts, because until now it is unknown if the action is dedicated to someone in particular or to a particular situation.

