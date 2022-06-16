William Levy: From a $250,000 Ferrari to this…

William Levy, the soap opera heartthrob who made his way in Hollywood succeeding like never before abroad and in various dramatic productions, also has an impressive garage in which cars like Ferrari shine and another one that you cannot miss. Keep reading…

June 15, 2022 8:52 p.m.

William Levy He is one of the most famous actors of the moment, with international projection appearing in various soap operas such as “Café con aroma de mujer”, which is among the most outstanding by Netflix broadcasts and in addition to that, his brilliant performance in Hollywood since “Resident Evil”, among others.

Obviously, his talent led him to occupy the role of the protagonist in countless television stories, going through long years of experience until reaching the big screen, becoming a figure that triumphs in different parts of the world, cataloged as one of the most beautiful men and of extraordinary acting bearing.

However, The actor is also very fond of cars, especially those with sporty, stylish and high-performance features. to take it to share with your family on trips or recreational activities, enjoying the most exclusive driving.

One of the models he has in his garage is the brand new Ferrari 458 Italyvalued at approximately 250 thousand dollars and that offers a V8 engine, displacement of 4497cc, 570CV maximum power at 9000 Rev/min and a top speed of 320km/h.

Actor’s Ferrari 458 Italia

However, one more model of your preference is added among the elegant ones such as the Rolls Royce Wraithan impressive choice that he spreads on his social networks, personal transport with two shades of gray and black, which provides satellite technology, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 250km/h in an internal space of luxury, ideal for unforgettable moments.

There are several videos where the whole family is recorded inside this car singing, dancing and sharing, leaving in memory the incredible anecdotes that were recorded by the couple with their two children from social networks.

+ Look at the photo of William Levy’s great Rolls Royce Wraith:

William Levy’s Rolls Royce Wraith

+ Video of the couple in the Rolls Royce: