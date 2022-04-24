William Levy: From a $250,000 Ferrari to this…

William Levy, the soap opera heartthrob who made his way in Hollywood succeeding like never before abroad and in various dramatic productions, also has an impressive garage in which cars like Ferrari shine and another one that you cannot miss. Keep reading…

William Levy He is one of the most famous actors of the moment, with international projection appearing in various soap operas such as “Woman-fragranced coffee”which is among the most outstanding for the dissemination of Netflix and on top of that, his brilliant performance in Hollywood since “Resident Evil”among other.

Obviously, his talent led him to occupy the role of the protagonist in countless television stories, going through long years of experience until reaching the big screen, becoming a figure that triumphs in different parts of the world, cataloged as one of the most beautiful men and of extraordinary acting bearing.

Now the actor too. He is very fond of cars, especially those with sporty, elegant and high-performance features. to take it to share with your family on trips or recreational activities, enjoying the most exclusive driving.

One of the models he has in his garage is the brand new Ferrari 458 Italyvalued at approximately $250,000 and offers V8 engine, 4497cc displacement, 570CV maximum power at 9000 Rev/min and a top speed of 320km/h.

William Levy in his Ferrari

However, one more model of your preference is added among the elegant ones such as the Rolls Royce Wraith, impressive choice that he spreads on his social networks, personal transportation with two tones in gray and black, that provides satellite technology, It goes from 0 to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h. in a luxurious internal space, ideal for unforgettable moments.

William Levy’s Rolls Royce Wraith

Rolls Royce Wraith behind the photo / William Levy with his daughter

His luxurious car in different angles

