William Levy: how much does it cost to eat at Level 29, the actor’s restaurant in Miami | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

actor William Levy In addition to succeeding in the world of television, theater and cinema, he also He is a business man because it has one of the most important restaurants in Miami (United States) called “Level 29” which opened its doors in 2019. The place is a very cozy venue and some personalities from the artistic environment have visited it to try their exquisite dishes.

William Levy He has participated in different productions such as series, soap operas and even movies that have been well remembered by fans in different parts of the world. Currently, the television heartthrob enjoys a lot of fame and success.

Despite the fact that during his childhood and part of his adolescence he and his family went through a difficult economic situation, in his native Cuba, over time Levy managed to reach United States in search of a better future.

It was thus that by working very hard he managed to become one of the most requested actors in the world of soap operas. Likewise, this generated income that he saved little by little until he became the owner of his own restaurant located in Miami.

William Levy is one of the most famous actors in the world (Photo: William Levy)

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO EAT AT “LEVEL 29″?

Founded in 2019 and with a variety of dishes “Level 29″ is one of the most exclusive venues in Miami. The restaurant is located on a corner in a strip mall known as Pembroke Pines.

But what has caught the attention of the followers and fans of William Levy is to know the price of the different dishes served in that place. In this sense, El Universo published the price of the dishes with information from QueVer News.

Dish: Ceviche, at William Levy’s Level 29 restaurant (Photo: Level 29 / Instagram)

As part of the menu you have: White meats, beef, fish and fruits of the sea. Prices are as follows:

Lomo saltado or rice with seafood (between 26 and 28 dollars).

(between 26 and 28 dollars). Octopus anticuchero or quinoa risotto (between 32 and 37 dollars).

(between 32 and 37 dollars). Sea and land, fettuccini with sautéed meats ($47).

Dish: Lomo saltado, at William Levy’s Level 29 restaurant (Photo: Level 29 / Instagram)

Star dish:

Tomahawk Steak consisting of a steak with the entire rib bone ($177).

Another characteristic of this dish is that the meat is 5 centimeters thick and weighs between 1 and 1.2 kilos.

Dish: Tomahawk Steak, at William Levy’s Level 29 restaurant (Photo: Level 29 / Instagram)

WHAT KIND OF FOOD IS OFFERED AT “LEVEL 29″?

On the restaurant’s website, it presents Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) food, which they offer to the public and which is nothing more than the result of “a style of cooking that dates back to the turn of the century, influenced by various chefs from around the world”.

“It is a restaurant based on Nikkei cuisine, designed to impress due to the simplicity of its combined dishes with great flavor and colorful presentation. All combined in a stylish place full of creativity, dark colors and high contrast that is designed to bring out the colors and flavors of food. Live music, celebrities and a perfect setting for business, events or an unforgettable family or friends gathering”, he points out on the restaurant’s website.

Dish: Makkis, at William Levy’s Level 29 restaurant (Photo: Level 29 / Instagram)

WHEN WILLIAM LEVY WAS ABANDONED BY HIS FATHER AND DIDN’T HAVE TO EAT

The actor William Levywas born in 1980, in Cojímar, a municipality near Havana (Cuba). Over time he would become very famous and one of the artists with great financial stability. This is something that the actor would never have imagined during his childhood because his childhood was very hard with his family.

As revealed by -Divinity- William Levy’s father abandoned him when he was still a child, but this helped him learn to see things better and mature despite his young age.

“With only a quarter of a chicken per person per month, one loaf per person per day, and limited food rations, I was always hungry (…) We didn’t have luxuries like toothpaste, so we used charcoal and baking soda”, Levy points out in a post published on his Instagram. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHO IS WILLIAM LEVY?

William Levy was born on August 29, 1980 in Havana (Cuba). He had two brothers but they were abandoned by his father when they were still children.

In high school he stood out for his great talent for baseball, standing out above his peers. He would then arrive in the United States with his family.

After participating in important productions, Levy became a very famous actor.

He is currently married to Elizabeth Gutiérrez, whom he met in 2002. In March 2006, their first son, Christopher Alexander, was born, and in 2010 they completed their family with Kailey Alexandra.

WILLIAM LEVY, IS HE REALLY ALICIA SANZ’S BOYFRIEND?

Given the rumors of a possible romance with Alicia Sanz, William Levy He was not silent and wanted to go out to clarify what his situation is with the Spanish actress.

The Cuban actor sent a message to reporter Tanya Charry from “El gordo y la flaca”, a Univision program, making his position clear and asking for respect for his family.

“I haven’t seen that girl since we made the movie. I saw her now in Spain for the Latino Awards, nothing more, and I don’t want this magazine to start with disrespect towards me and my family”, clarified the Cuban actor. MORE DETAILS HERE.