William Levy: how old was he when he starred in Triunfo del Amor | Mexican soap operas | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The Cuban actor William Levyis considered one of the most successful leading men in the world of telenovelas, and it was precisely he who starred in the soap opera “Triumph of love”, in 2010. In that production he worked alongside Victoria Ruffo, Osvaldo Ríos, Maite Perroni, among other internationally recognized stars.

William Levy He is currently a renowned actor who has participated in important productions that have been very successful in countries such as United States and some of Latin America. All this would not have been possible if the artist had not migrated from Cuba to North American territory, together with his family, when he was a teenager.

It was like this after arriving at United States He studied acting and became famous for being the protagonist of soap operas such as “Cuidado con el Ángel” (2008), “Sortilegio” (2009), “Triunfo del amor” (2010), “La tempestad” (2013), “Café con aroma of a woman” (2021), among others.

William Levy is remembered for starring in several soap operas throughout his acting career (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

But one of the telenovelas where he won the public’s applause was when he starred in “Triumph of Love”. In addition to his great talent for acting, she also stood out for her age at the time.

HOW OLD WAS WILLIAM LEVY WHEN HE STARRED IN “TRIUMPH OF LOVE”

William Levy played Maximiliano Sandoval Montenegro in the soap operaTriumph of Love” and his character gave much to talk about in the production that conquered the public of countries such as the United States, Argentina, Chile, Peru, among others.

What few knew is that the Cuban artist, at that time, was 30 years old and despite the fact that he had already been part of some soap operas, “Triumph of Love” allowed Levy to better connect with the public and his fame and popularity increased considerably.

After that, other productions would come for the actor which also helped him gain experience in the artistic world. One of them was “Killer women” where he appeared during the third season.

Maite Perroni and William Levy in the telenovela “Triunfo del amor” (Photo: Televisa)

WHO IS WILLIAM LEVY?

William Levy was born on August 29, 1980 in Havana Cuba). He had two brothers but they were abandoned by their father when they were still children.

In high school he stood out for his great talent for baseball, standing out above his peers. Then he would come to the United States with his family.

After participating in important productions, Levy became a very famous actor.

Got married with Elizabeth Gutierrez whom he met in 2002. In March 2006 his first son, Christopher Alexander, was born, and in 2010 they completed their family with Kailey Alexandra.

At the end of 2021 he announced his separation from his wife Elizabeth Gutierrez through social networks, although they also made it clear that they will have a good relationship for the benefit of their children.

In addition to being an actor, William Levy is also a prominent model (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

WHAT DID WILLIAM LEVY STUDY?

During high school, famous actor William Levy excelled as Baseball player. His good performance in sports gave him a scholarship to study at the university, an opportunity that he did not waste.

After finishing school, the Cuban enrolled in the career of Business Administration, but He only stayed in college for two years.