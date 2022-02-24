William Levy publishes a strong message after confirming their separation

William Levy continues in the controversy after actor cconfirmed his separation with Elizabeth Gutiérrez and it is that despite the fact that the couple revealed a few weeks ago that they are far away, TVNotes exclusively made you aware that Levy and Gutierrez had marital problems.

Now the soap opera heartthrob he drew attention again by sharing a strong message in his Instagram stories and even his followers mentioned that these words were not random and were directed at a specific person.

“Remember that whatever you wish for someone, God will multiply it back to you. You decide what you want to arrive at the door of your house. In this life everything is paid. I want God to fill you and yours with great health and great light. And may he always protect you from all evil, ”wrote the Cuban actor.

It should be noted that these would be the first statements that William Levy shares on his personal profile, after he unleashed the scandal about his separation from the mother of his children, and then it began to be said that the actor already has a new relationship with the actress with whom he recently shared credits in a telenovela.

Despite the fact that the text is causing a stir, William was also touched by showing off, as rarely, his children already turned into all teenagers.

These photographs only caused the followers of the television star to highlight the great physical resemblance that the little ones had with Elizabeth.