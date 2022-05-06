William Levy remembers his days of living with only one loaf of bread a day, which they were given per person to eat, in Cuba

Although today he has a life full of luxuries and privileges thanks to his artistic career, William Levy recognizes that his early years were not easy, to the extent that he had to leave his homeland to seek a better future.

In an interview for the Spanish program “El Hormiguero”, the Cuban recalled when he was a child and suffered the consequences of the dictatorship headed by Fidel Castro in the 1990s and revealed that one of the worst things that happened was not being able to feed himself.

“Right now in Cuba it is exactly the same as in 1993 and 1994. They take away that gift that God gave you from the beginning, which is freedom. When I was little there was nothing to eat, they gave us one loaf of bread a day per person and that was it. No matter how hard you try, you can’t move forward and that frustrates you, that’s why my dad and I left,” said William.

Finally, the actor said he was extremely grateful for the opportunity he had to change his life and said that one of the main factors so that he now has much of what he always wanted is the support of his followers.

