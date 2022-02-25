William Levy shared a strong message on his social networks: “In this life everything is paid”

William Levy shared a strong message in the stories of his Instagram account when has Almost a month has passed since He announced the end of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez in a post that he soon deleted. The Cuban actor who currently enjoys being the protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer”, the Netflix series that sweeps Latin America, let us know what he thinks about people’s wishes.

“Remember that whatever you wish for someone else, God will multiply it back to you. You decide what you want to arrive at the door of your house“, wrote alongside emoticons of hands together in prayer.

“In this life, everything is paid,” he continued. “I wish that God fill you and yours with great health and great light. And may he always protect you from all evil,” Levy concluded in his post.

These statements by the actor come after a wave of comments that have been unleashed around his personal life. After the announcement of the couple’s separation, many fans were happy about this decision:

“The best thing that could happen to Elizabeth. She is a great lady and mother. Move on, don’t stay with whoever subtracts you. You will have someone who joins you and loves you”, “She no longer passed through the door because of the size of the horns, a very beautiful woman who deserves all the best”, “You must have another one already waiting”, “Elizabeth, thank God that you are free, beautiful beautiful woman,” they said in the publication that El Gordo and La Flaca made about it.

“We want to let you know that after thinking it over we have decided to end our relationship, but we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children, that will never change, ”he said in the message that Levy had written in his stories.

Professional success

William Levy currently enjoys being the protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer”, the telenovela that rubs shoulders with the most viewed in Latin America and Spain. “I can only say millions of thanks for all the love, thanks for making “Café con Aroma de Mujer” the most watched Netflix show in all of Latin America and Spain. Thank you from the entire team, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, ”said the Cuban actor on his Instagram account a few weeks ago.

In full swing of the telenovela, Levy was already focused on a new dramatic production. “Glad to finally be able to share our next project with you. Called `MONTECRISTO` I can tell you that it gives me great joy to be able to interpret the character of Edmundo Dantes (Alejandro Montecristo) given that he is one of my favorite characters, a story that I have loved since I was little. We have been in conversation since I was recording Café con Aroma de Mujer in Colombia. Today, thank God, I can tell you that soon I will be in Spain recording MONTECRISTO for you”, he detailed on January 13.

