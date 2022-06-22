William Levy stopped crying in the corners and shows his ex everything he missed

Antenna 3

June 21, 2022 10:51 a.m.

Four months had to pass for William Levy start turning the page and stop crying over the corners your separation from Elizabeth Gutierrez. Unlike the actress and host, the Cuban actor is just resuming activity on the networks and did it like never before to show his ex everything he missed.

Although in the telenovelas that he dreams of starring in, he usually plays a determined and gallant man, in real life the actor would be more sensitive than many believe. At least that is what can be said considering the way he manages his social media and the type of posts he makes.

William Levy’s hint to his ex

Recently William Levy He left his more than 10 million followers on Instagram speechless when he appeared revealing the result of his training, specifically in the abdominal area. The protagonist of Café con Aroma de Mujer showed up shirtless wasting sensuality, on what could be a hint for your ex to remind him of everything he missed.

and although Elizabeth Gutierrez Had he taken a very different attitude by continuing with his life, the handsome actor would have taken a little longer to show his statuesque physique on the networks again. Since the breakup he had maintained a more upright demeanor than he seems to have forgotten.

