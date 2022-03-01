William Levy: the reason why Marlene Favela refused to work with the actor in a telenovela Café con aroma de mujer | Telemundo soap operas | Beware the angel | Colombian soap operas | MEXICO

William Levy, star of “Café con aroma de mujer”, is one of the most popular actors in recent years and is not only due to his physical attractiveness, but also to his charisma and good performance in his acting career. The Cuban interpreter has worked in several productions, among which is “Cuidado con el Ángel”, a telenovela in which he worked with Maite Perroni, but which was initially going to star Marlene Favela.

“Be careful with the angel” is a Mexican telenovela produced by Nathalie Lartilleux Nicaud for Televisa in 2008. It starred Maite Perroni and William Levy, obtaining audience success and good reviews from the public. The Cuban actor and the Mexican actress had a good chemistry in front of the cameras that favored the production.

Although the public knew this story with Maite Perroni and William Levy as protagonists, the truth is that initially Marlene Favela was the actress who got the leading role of fiction. However, the 44-year-old interpreter decided at the last minute not to work on “Beware of the Angel.” Why? She tells it herself after having kept silent on the subject.

Maite Perroni and William Levy starred in the Televisa soap opera “Careful with the angel” (Photo: Televisa)

WHY DID MARLENE FAVELA REFUSED TO STAR IN A TELENOVELA WITH WILLIAM LEVY?

Through her YouTube channel, Marlene Favela shares with her followers her experiences and anecdotes that she lived throughout her career as an actress. Her celebrity also reveals some intimate details of her life and her new stage as a mother.

It was in a video that she posted on this platform that Marlene Favela revealed why she refused to star in “Beware of the Angel” with William Levy. The Mexican actress spoke about this topic as a result of a question that a follower asked her through her Instagram account.

Marlene Favela got the leading role in “Beware of the Angel” with William Levy. Everything was even ready for the actors to start recording the Televisa soap opera, but the Mexican actress changed her mind at the last minute and decided to leave the project.

“It’s true, it was already confirmed, they had already done an image test on me and William Levy, I already had practically everything to start the recordings and there was something that didn’t bother me much,” Marlene began to explain.

According to the Mexican actress, the producer called her again to do some tests for the character and with the actress who was going to play her mother’s role in the story.

“I believe a lot in energies and I believe a lot that when you feel you shouldn’t be there, it’s better to retire. I also believe a lot in the things that I must fight for, ”he explained to his followers.

Favela did not understand very well the producer’s call because everything was already ready for them to start with the recordings of “Cuidado con el Ángel” with William Levy.

“I had already passed all my castings and all my tests. They had unanimously decided that William and I were the couple, they had made an image design on my hair, they had painted it, they had put extensions on me, ”she continued on his YouTube channel.

Marlene Favela did not find that call very understandable and that was when she felt that she did not want to make it the Televisa soap opera.

“I will never know if it was a good or bad decision, what I do know is that whoever made it was wonderful, they made a great couple, they looked beautiful together and the novel did very well,” he said, referring to Maite Perroni.