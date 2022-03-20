William Levy: this is the luxurious mansion he shared with Elizabeth Gutiérrez | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

How is the mansion? William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez? The couple lived in a luxury property until their breakup was known, which would be final. The Cuban actor, who “conquered” Lorena Gómez, announced their separation on Instagram, but later deleted it. However, the comments were immediate and one of the points discussed was the mansion where they lived when they were in love.

Speculations around the Levy and Gutierrez breakup proliferated in the absence of an official version. After his deleted story, the cuban heartthrob He only placed a publication where he said that he was entering a new stage of his life.

However, Elizabeth Gutierrez He took it upon himself to ask for restraint regarding what was being said about his ex-partner, whom he would always have affection for being the father of his two children, according to a publication he made on his official Twitter account. Instagram.

“(…) He is the father of my children, the most important man! The one who looks after our well-being every day… I always wish the best for him… love… lots of health, happiness… with or without me… it’s not an easy situation to be exposed and to be listening different versions and being a point of attack… only he and I know everything we’ve been through… our truth as a couple… and that’s where it’s going to stay… with us! Thank you as always for all the love and respect for our family!”is read in his profile of said social network.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez when everything was happiness between them. (Photo: Elizabeth Gutierrez / Instagram)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE MANSION OF WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ?

The mansion where they lived William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez would have cost 6 million dollars, according to “Gossip No Like.” Said television space explained that the luxurious property, located in Southwest Florida Ranchesin the United States, would have increased in value due to the renovations that her partner did at the time.

In addition, the entertainment program reported that the house has 6,877 square feetfive rooms, lobbykitchen, living room, main room, game roomcinema, officedining room, seven bathrooms, laundry room, among other spaces for the four members of the family and their guests.

It was learned through social networks that, in said mansion, Levy used to organize parties or meetings with his colleagues, as was recorded on one occasion with the cast members of the successful Colombian soap opera “woman-fragranced coffee”, which he starred with Laura Londono and carmen villalobos.

In addition, the area where Levy and Gutiérrez’s home is located has high security and is an area of ​​difficult access for the paparazzi who are always behind the cameras. united states celebrities. The mansion also has a large expanse of green areas where Christopher and Kailey Levy They could be without problems.

Now, many have wondered what will happen to the mansion after William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, who are not married, have decided to cut their ties as a couple. Will Levy move to another space? Will the luxurious mansion be sold? Will Gutiérrez live there with her children?

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez on a family vacation. (Photo: Elizabeth Gutierrez / Instagram)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT KAILEY, THE DAUGHTER OF WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ?

Kailey is the youngest of the Levy family. and she is the one that most resembles her mother Elizabeth Gutierrez. The minor of 12 years, in addition, she is closer to her parent than to William Levy, at least this is the feeling that she has left in the followers that she has on her Instagram because she shares many photographs with the mother her.

At his young age, Kailey is already a celebrity. has more than 619 thousand followers on her official Instagram account, which is supervised by her parents. In it, she shares videos, TikToks, photographs, among other contents of her daily life as a celebrity.

In addition, he accompanies his parents to various world-class events, celebrations, baseball games, among other meetings where he shines with Gutiérrez. Now, on her birthday, she has been able to get her parents together after so many comments about her separation.

William Levy with his children Kailey and Christopher. (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

WILLIAM LEVY, IS HE REALLY ALICIA SANZ’S BOYFRIEND?

In addition, given the rumors of a possible romance with Alicia Sanz, William Levy did not remain silent and wanted to clarify what his situation is with the Spanish actress.

The Cuban actor sent a message to reporter Tanya Charry from “El gordo y la flaca”, a Univision program, making his position clear and asking for respect for his family.

“I haven’t seen that girl since we made the movie. I saw her now in Spain for the Latino Awards, nothing more, and I don’t want this magazine to start with disrespect towards me and my family “, the Cuban actor clarified.

