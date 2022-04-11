William Levy undergoes cosmetic treatments and shamelessly shares a photo with his doctors

Talking about the beauty treatments they undergo to look their best possible has long ceased to be taboo among celebrities. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were among the first to openly acknowledge that they use infiltrations on their faces and even the very same Thalia A few days ago, she uploaded some Stories showing the procedure she had resorted to to reduce the double chin that, according to her, came out during confinement.

As a general rule, it is usually women who share this type of content, but William Levy he also goes to aesthetic medicine centers and is not at all ashamed of it. In fact, the ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ actor wanted to give the recognition they deserve to the professionals who have helped him become one of the most desired men of the moment through his Instagram account.

“forever grateful“, He has written next to a photograph in which he poses with his aesthetic doctor and his trusted dermatologist.

Although he has not revealed what exactly has been done, shortly after he has shared a selfie posing shirtless in front of the mirror in which the good results of his last visit are obvious.

