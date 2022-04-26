William Levy: what caused his visit to Spain | United States Celebs | FAME

What happened to William Levy in Spain? The presence of the Cuban heartthrob from “Café con aroma de mujer” caused something impressive in the streets of Madrid. The actor, who he was in town visiting for his new project, is in one of its best moments internationally thanks to the Colombian telenovela that has triumphed on Netflix and that starred Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos. Learn more here about what happened during his time in that country.

The fame of interpreter comes from years ago Latin America Y USA, for his prolific work on the novels. However, in Europe, he has gained more relevance for the aforementioned streaming platform.

Levyin addition, he has restarted his work after a break marked by his separation from Elizabeth Gutierrezthe mother of his children and with whom he had a sentimental relationship of almost two decades.

The rumors, comments, transcended were not lacking after learning, first, by Levy himself that he was going to take another course in his private life. Now, the artist has returned to the ring professionally and his followers have received him as a star.

William Levy posing for his followers on his social networks. (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

WHAT HAPPENED DURING WILLIAM LEVY’S VISIT TO SPAIN?

William Levy generated an avalanche of fans who waited for him outside a Madrid restaurant to take pictures, selfies and record videos. The star of “woman-fragranced coffee” shared the location of the place where he was eating, without thinking that it would paralyze the street of the Spanish city.

Of course the Prince He thanked the warm and striking reception of his public and did so through his official Instagram account, where he has more than 10 million followers who are waiting for your publications.

“There is no better prize in the world than receiving the affection of the public. Thank you, Spain, for so much love. See you back in a few weeks”wrote the Cuban celebrity who will return to that country to record the series “Monte Cristo”, an adaptation of the “Count of Monte CristoAlexandre Dumas for television.

WHAT DID WILLIAM LEVY COMMENT BEFORE SEPARATING FROM ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ?

On the other hand, before announcing his separation from Elizabeth Gutierrezand then delete it from your social networks, William Levy He had given his opinion about his sentimental life and what he thought of marriage. These statements by the protagonist of “woman-fragranced coffee” have been remembered by the couple’s followers.

“The most important thing is to always know that that family is going to be my family, you know? Whether or not you are there. I am happy being there with Elizabeth”declared to People in spanish in 2019 on his most personal facet.

While, about step on the altarsaid that he did not want to get married because “I don’t want to feel like I’m in a place because it’s an obligation to be there and you promised”.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez when they were together. (Photo: Elizabeth Gutierrez / Instagram)

HOW DID ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ AND WILLIAM LEVY MEET?

It all started back in 2002 when the two met because they participated in a reality show on Telemundo called “Protagonistas de novela”. It was there that they fell in love and began a journey together until 2022, although there were several bumps in between, which they knew how to jump.

The program that marked his crush was a Telemundo reality show that was looking for two winners, a man and a woman, who were going to be chosen to participate in a soap opera and thus mark the beginning of their careers in the artistic field.

Entrance of the novel “Sortilegio” starring Jacky Bracamontes with William Levy (Video: Televisa)