William Levy: what he studied and why he dropped out | United States Celebs | FAME

William Gutierrez Levy, better known as William Levy, is one of the most famous Cuban gallants in the artistic world. Since his debut as a model, he participated in reality TV shows until he became a soap opera icon. He currently has developed work as a producer and has taken the performance both to the theater and to the large screen.

William was born in Havana and lived there during his first years of life, along with his mother and brothers. their father abandoned them When they were just a few children, however, it didn’t take long for their mother to fall in love again and her stepfather to enter her life.

When Levy was 14 years old, her mother’s husband managed to get political asylum in the United States, so the family migrated to that country in search of better opportunities. There the actor finished high school and later entered the university, although he did not finish his studies.

William Levy in 2003, when he was trying to win a reality show to be the protagonist of a soap opera (Photo: Protagonists of the novel)

WHAT DID WILLIAM LEVY STUDY?

During high school, famous actor William Levy excelled as Baseball player. His good performance in sports gave him a scholarship to study at the university, an opportunity that he did not waste. After finishing school, the Cuban enrolled in the career of Business Administrationbut He only stayed in college for two years..

WHY DID WILLIAM LEVY LEAVE COLLEGE?

It was around that time that the protagonist of “Woman-fragranced coffee” He dabbled in modeling and discovered that he was more passionate about the performing arts than numbers. That is why she made the decision to abandon her studies in Business Administration and dedicate herself to cinema.

THE FIRST WORKS OF WILLIAM LEVY IN THE UNITED STATES

One of her first jobs related to art was modeling for well-known brands such as Dolce & Gabbana. Later she participated in two television reality shows broadcast by Telemundo: “Temptation Island” and “Protagonists of novel 2″.

He also appeared in the music video for the song “I’m Into You” from Jennifer Lopez. However, his future was in acting and that is how he dedicated himself completely to participating in different soap operas and television series.

WHEN WILLIAM LEVY WAS ABANDONED BY HIS FATHER AND DIDN’T HAVE TO EAT

As revealed-divinity– William Levy’s father abandoned him when he was still a child, but this helped him learn to see things better and mature despite his young age.

“With only a quarter of a chicken per person per month, one loaf per person per day, and limited food rations, I was always hungry (…) We didn’t have luxuries like toothpaste, so we used charcoal and baking soda”, Levy points out in a post published on his Instagram. READ MORE HERE