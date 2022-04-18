William Levy: where does the last name of the actor of Coffee with the aroma of a woman come from | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEKA

William Levy is one of the most successful actors at the international level, who has recently returned to the spotlight with the new version of “Café con aroma de mujer”, the Colombian soap opera that sweeps Netflix and that has given a new impetus to his career. Although much is known about his life, few know the origin of the Cuban interpreter’s surname.

And it is that Levy has not only conquered the public with his physical attractiveness, he has also done so with his charisma and talent. The Cuban interpreter has thousands of followers in countries such as the United States, Spain and various parts of Latin America.

Although the private life of the 41-year-old actor is public knowledge, his separation from Elizabeth Gutiérrez is special, other aspects of his intimacy are little known, such as the origin of his last name. Surprisingly, he doesn’t belong to his father and has quite a peculiar history. Here we tell you the details.

William Levy was born in Cojímar, municipality of Habana del Este in the province of Havana (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

THE CURIOUS ORIGIN OF WILLIAM LEVY’S LAST NAME

The surname Levy of the Cuban actor does not belong to his father but to that of his mother Barbara. He is of Jewish origin, according to the MDZ portal.

William Levy was born in Cojímar, municipality of Habana del Este in the province of Havana. His maternal grandfather was an Ashkenazi Jew, who had to separate from his own family when he married a non-Jewish Cuban; in an interview he commented that he grew up in a non-religious family environment.

He and his siblings (Jonathan and Barbara) were abandoned by their father at an early age, so they grew up in the care of their mother and her family. Shortly before his fifteenth birthday, he legally emigrated to the United States because his stepfather obtained political asylum and was able to get his family out of Cuba.

William Levy studied acting in Miami, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. While in high school he excelled at playing baseball, which earned him a scholarship to attend college.

He then began his studies in business administration, but after two years he interrupted them to enter the entertainment industry.

He was hired as a model by the Next Models agency, and later participated in two television reality shows broadcast by Telemundo: Isla de la tentación and Protagonistas de novela. In the latter he met the actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, with whom he has two children.

William Levy’s first works were obtained thanks to the production company Venevisión Internacional. He participated in some soap operas, and his surname began to have significance with “Forget you never”, then “My life is you” and “Acorralada” followed.

He was also the protagonist of “Cuidado con el Ángel” (2008), “Sortilegio” (2009), “Triunfo del amor” (2010), “La tempestad” (2013) and other productions, most recently the new version of “Café con aroma de mujer”, where he conquered the public with his interpretation of Sebastián Vallejo.