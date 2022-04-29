William Levy: who is Alexia Rivas, the former Survivor participant who declared her love for the actor | Celebrities of Spain | FAME

After the resounding success he had with “Café con aroma de mujer”, William Levy It has become popular not only in Latin America, but also in Spain, where it is currently recording the series “Montecristo”, an adaptation of the “Count of Montecristo”. And it is that the Cuban actor has earned the affection and respect of thousands of fans in the European country.

In addition, he has become one of the most beloved and desired gallants by the public. The first Spanish celebrity to show her love for the handsome actor was Mercedes Milá, who assured that she has him as a wallpaper and that she is her motivation to go to the gym.

But she is not the only Spanish who is in love with William Levy. One of the most notorious faces of Telecinco in recent years has also declared himself a fan of the Cuban actor, it is the presenter Alexia Rivas. Do you know who she is? Here we tell you.

Alexia Rivas is a Spanish journalist and former reporter for ‘Socialité’ (Photo: Alexia Rivas/ Instagram)

WHO IS ALEXIA RIVAS?

Alexia Rivas is a Spanish journalist and former reporter for ‘Socialité’. She went from being a familiar face to becoming known for the ‘Merlos Place’ scandal in which she revealed her relationship with Alfonso Merlos while he was dating Marta López.

Rivas graduated in Journalism in 2016 from the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid. After taking a presenter course at Villanueva University in 2017, she quickly made her way in the world of television, according to El Confidencial.

The journalist worked for several communication groups such as the autonomous television of Castilla y León (RTVCYL), La Sexta, Marca TV, La Fábrica de la Tele and Trece, where she met Alfonso Merlos, who would later become her partner for some time. months and with whom he starred in one of the most notorious scandals on Spanish television.

The young woman has explored her facet as an ‘influencer’ during the months she was away from television. But, she later returned to the screens as a participant in ‘Survivors 2021’, her first reality show. Unfortunately, she was only there for a short time because she was expelled in the first weeks of the program.

ALEXIA RIVAS DECLARED A FAN OF WILLIAM LEVY

Alexia Rivas wanted to share her emotion with her Twitter followers after receiving a response from William Levy on the aforementioned social network.

The journalist said that the protagonist of “Café con aroma de mujer” has been declared and that the same heartthrob has answered. Of course, we do not know what she has answered, but the journalist can “die in peace.”

“I have declared myself to William Levy by md and he has answered me. I can die in peace, ”Alexia Rivas wrote on her Twitter account.

Without a doubt, a few words that show that Alexia is also a great admirer of the Cuban actor. It is not known what the actor said to Alexia in that message that he sent her, but it is clear to us that he has more and more people who admire him in Spain.

