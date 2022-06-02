William Levy: why Elizabeth Gutiérrez shared a couple of photos of the actor from Café con aroma de mujer if they are separated | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez They were one of the most popular couples on television for several years. bragging about their relationship on social media and fruit of which two children were born. However, this union came to an end in 2022, when, after 20 years of relationshipthe couple announced their separation and even the actor of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” shared on Instagram: “I’m ready for a new chapter in my life”.

After the definitive separation, both Levy and Gutiérrez took different paths and, although they have enjoyed great acceptance by parts of their followers in official profiles, they have avoided mentioning each other. Until the end of May, when the actress shared an image of the actor on her Instagram account.

Indeed, Elizabeth Gutierrez He shared photos with his ex-partner on his social networks, who is currently in Spain recording scenes for “Monte Cristo”, the last production where he participates.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy had been married for many years (Photo: Elizabeth Gutiérrez/Instagram)

ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ SHARE PHOTOS OF WILLIAM LEVY

In the two photographs shared by the former contestant of “Look who’s dancing” not only William Levy is seen, but also other members of his family and an emotional message as a description.

It’s all because tophy levythe Cuban’s grandfather, died a few days ago and the images show the patriarch with several members of his family, including her and her ex-husband.

In another of the photos, Tophy is seen with Kailey, the youngest of the Cuban’s children. This was shared by Elizabeth herself after fans posted this photo and tagged it.

Elizabeth Gutierrez dedicated a publication to William Levy’s grandfather (Elizabeth Gutierrez / Instagram)

WHY DID WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ SPLIT?

The actor made his love break with the mother of his two children known through an Instagram story, which was quickly captured by various media and fans of the Cuban actor. However, to date, none has come out to clarify what the reasons were.

The portal La Opinion recalled that throughout the sentimental relationship they have had William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez There have been many rumors of a possible infidelity on the part of the actor, a situation which the couple was able to fix and overcome. In addition, People en Español maintained that there have been several separations of both artists but that always “they have remained tight-lipped about it and have never officially confirmed or denied anything”.

How many children do they have?

The couple, who met in 2003 on the recordings of the reality show “Novel protagonists”, was united for almost 20 years and brought two children into the world.

the eldest is Christopher Alexander 15 years old, while the second is 11 and is called kaley alexandra.

WHY DID ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ AND WILLIAM LEVY NEVER GET MARRIED?

One of the great mysteries of the relationship between the model and the actor is why, after almost two decades of commitment and two children, they never decided to marry.

In accordance with mdzolthe American actress and businesswoman of Mexican descent always wanted to marry the Cuban artist, but over time she gave up that dream. Know the reasons HERE.

THE MANSION OF WILLIAM LEVY AND ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ

In so many years of living together, the couple acquired and shared different objects, vehicles and properties, highlighting a mansion that, according to “Gossip No Like”, would have cost 6 million dollars.

The 6,877-square-foot property has five bedrooms, an entrance hall, a kitchen, a living room, a main room, a game room, a movie theater, an office, a dining room, seven bathrooms, a laundry room, and more. Learn more about the future of the mansion HERE.

Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy accumulated a great fortune with their ventures and television appearances (Photo: Elizabeth Gutierrez / Instagram)

WHAT DID WILLIAM LEVY COMMENT BEFORE SEPARATING FROM ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ?

Before announcing your separation from Elizabeth Gutierrezand then delete it from your social networks, William Levy He had given his opinion about his sentimental life and his idea about marriage. These statements by the protagonist of “woman-fragranced coffee” have been remembered by the couple’s followers.

“The most important thing is to always know that that family is going to be my family, you know? Whether or not you are there. I am happy being there with Elizabeth”declared to People in spanish in 2019 on his most personal facet. If you want to know more CLICK HERE.