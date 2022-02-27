William Levy’s ex does not shut up and talks about infidelities Elizabeth Gutiérrez stressed that among women there is a code that must be respected By: Pauline Flowers FEB. 26. 2022

A few hours after Jacky Bracamontes responded to the strong statements that Elizabeth Gutierrez did about what he told some time ago in his book about why he would have ended his relationship with William Levy, The actor’s ex-partner causes a stir again.

And it is that, after the Cuban heartthrob confirmed, in a strange way, their separation, Elizabeth Gutiérrez does not shut up and spoke about infidelities during one of his most recent talk show appearances.

Without giving details about her personal life, or giving any name, the model also engaged in an intense conversation on this controversial topic in which she stressed that there is a code between women that must be respected.

“It is not that we excuse them or that they are not to blame, but I think there is a code between women that has to be respected, that has been lost. At what point was all this lost?” Gutiérrez defended.

Erika de la Vega, Chiky BomBom and Carla Medina were also present in the discussion, who noted the man’s responsibility in infidelity as well as how this couple’s situation can affect children.

“That happens to us who do not put the magnifying glass on the man and his responsibility or because he does not know how to handle the situation, or because he does not know how to set limits,” advocated Érika de la Vega.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s opinion becomes relevant just a few weeks after, for the first time, she spoke about the testimony that Jacky Bracamontes gave in her book about the relationship she had with William Levy and the reasons why it would have ended.

“It is a lack of respect for both families, because why tell something like that. And I also think that if you are capable of thinking about it, it is because you are capable of doing it. Thank God I do not have the need to tie a man. I only I have two children and if you ask yourself, that person I don’t know how many, but definitely more than two, so ask her who needs to tie up who, “he declared then.

Days later, Jacky Bracamontes was questioned about her colleague’s strong statements by the press, to whom she replied, calmly and forcefully, that she would never speak ill of anyone, of a woman and less of a mother, for which she limited herself to recommending that, If there were doubts about the subject, read his book again because many times they put words in his mouth that he has never said.