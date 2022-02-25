William Levy’s harsh message that surprised everyone

William Levy is possibly one of the most important social media influencers. This is because he always posts nice messages of positivity and tranquility. This time it was not like that and that surprised more than one.

“In this life, everything is paid for,” he posted without filters in his Instagram stories on Williamwho is a 41-year-old Cuban model and actor, who is currently in a relationship with the American actress, model and businesswoman Elizabeth Gutiérrez, 42.

