William Levy’s harsh message that surprised everyone

William Levy is possibly one of the most important social media influencers. This is because he always posts nice messages of positivity and tranquility. This time it was not like that and that surprised more than one.

“In this life, everything is paid for,” he posted without filters in his Instagram stories on Williamwho is a 41-year-old Cuban model and actor, who is currently in a relationship with the American actress, model and businesswoman Elizabeth Gutiérrez, 42.

The social networks of William Levy They are usually a balm of love and positivity. His content is usually dedicated to the things and people she loves, such as his work and, of course, her children, Kayley and Christopher, of whom she always shares photos with joy and pride.

Without specifying very well the reason and in a calm but serious and direct tone, William He published some very significant words through the Instagram stories of his personal account with a strong message to all those who may not have it so clear. “Remember that everything you wish for someone, God will multiply it back. You decide what you want to arrive at the door of your house,” this writing began.

William Levy reflects on social networks.

These days the focus of William Levy it was over his two offspring, already turned into beautiful teenagers and his best job in life. “My new version”, she wrote this week along with this spectacular close-up of her firstborn.