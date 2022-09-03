William Leymergie and Sophie Davant are part of their family; Cyril Lignac spritzouille; Public balances Nabilla, Sylvester Stallone, the hairs and snores of his ex; Lilian Thuram fire-artipète higher than her c.., Katy Perry gets some air from hers

One of the Hebdos People.

That’s it ! Phew! Finally back to school. It does not yet show too much among the People who remain on the whole quite dissipated.

And the first dunce cap of the year goes to Public. Front page: the Macron couple is struggling, their sex life is in the spotlight. In essence: nothing, if not that big clumsy Trump who boasts of having “files on the intimate life” of the French presidential couple. What kind of files? We don’t know, but it doesn’t cost more to put the gay friendly rumor of an affair with Mathieu Gallet on the table, so let’s go cheerfully. And so precisely, what the former American president calls file, it was this rumor? Nothing concrete comes to shed light on this front page… Come on, the ceremonial arrivals hand in hand, the little kisses and the mushroom omelettes, it won’t stop right away, I promise…

Sophie Davant and William Leymergie, soon to be married! In any case, that is what Closer believes he knows. According to a source, the ceremony is being organized for the fall: an intimate meeting, in Normandy, with friends and family. Finally, those who want to come, because if, on the side of the host, we give a thumbs up to the idea, on the King of the Morning side, apparently, the reception is colder. And to redo the film of the summer, where Sophie Davant was not welcome at the wedding of the youngest Leymergie, it seems credible. With, on arrival, a half blended family, then?

Cyril Lignac pushes the stroller like no other. Well if rather, like everyone else. This is what shows us: the TV cook walks with his sweetheart and his son, in the streets of Paris, in the cool. He practices with two hands or with one, with the other passed around Déborah’s neck We-don’t-still-know-not-how. Time for a little aperitif at the Spritz to decompress and chirp on the terrace and hop, they left, on foot – and on wheels for little Léo, therefore. Happy, the Aveyronnais is no less exhausted: “He already looks drawn at the start of the new school year, it’s funny to see him like that” assures a source… Ahahaha, hilarious.

In the marvelous (and off-ground) world of football, Kylian Mbappé has been marabouted and he believes in it! How ? This is what Mathias Pogba claims in an attempt to distract from the extortion charges that his brother Paul is bringing against him. A little reminder for latecomers: the world champion said he had already paid 100,000 euros out of the 13 million that had been claimed from him during an ambush orchestrated by childhood “friends”. As the sums were not paid quickly enough, a small intimidation session was organized in Italy, and there, the Blue thinks he recognized one of his elders. Wonderful, isn’t it? Public, Closer and Here are thinking of Kylian, and believe that the idea of ​​finding himself in the middle of the crossfire and even worse of having harvested a bad luck would have ulcerated the darling of the playgrounds. He has reportedly since contacted the brothers in hopes of finding out more. And to prepare his rabbit’s foot, if necessary.

Still in football, but a little more vintage: after 7 years of relationship, Lilian Thuram, another world champion, married journalist Kareen Guiock, in Fontainebleau. 150 people attended the exchange of vows and then the party organized at the castle. A little more on the other hand had to undergo the fireworks fired in honor of the bride and groom. Local residents have complained widely: the shooting began at 1:30 a.m. at night – and on weekdays, much later than the authorized time. Even the mayor who officiated a few hours earlier, said he was “a little hallucinated”, by this without embarrassment! And to be forgiven, bang, everyone is punished: from now on, the management will refuse all private requests for this type of show. Thanks WHO ?

Keanu Reeves also does weddings. The Noah of Matrix lent himself to the game of the surprise guest at two celebrations, two weeks in a row. The first was in New York, the second in California. And the story is the same: the actor hangs out in a bar, a wedding is taking place there, and he agrees to go around the guests and pose in the photos. Nice no? But knowing that his next film is called “Destination Wedding” and that he hasn’t yet explained how he ended up in this same situation in such a short time, it’s not very comfortable, is it?

The Decathlon full-face mask strikes again. After Jean Dujardin and his companion, the victim is an American star: Katy Perry. The singer, on vacation in Italy, with her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter was photographed in the water with the famous tool and we only see… her buttocks, as if they were replacing the snorkel. Or, as if, like an agile duck, her butt acted as a float, while her bust submerged, she admires the seabed in a depth of 1 meter. Well, everything remains becoming: no unsightly hairs or orange peel skin, but… funny! The photo is in Public. Page 11.

Oh? It’s not smart, someone put a coin in the Kanye West machine! Now that Kim Kardashian is single again (she weighed down her 27-year-old boy because he wanted kids and was only looking for, in her own words, “the BDE” – Big Dick Energy, I’ll leave you to your French/English dictionaries…), the father of her 4 children started harassing her again. And this time, through her, it’s the whole Kardashian clan who takes, accused of ruling everything. The ex-brothers-in-law are kindly referred to as the “fucking sperm donors” and the frequently muddied matriarch. Chic, isn’t it? “You don’t care about my black children. I want to choose where they go to school! I don’t want them making sex tapes or Playboy covers! – scud pointed directly at his ex and his little sister who made the front page of the famous erotic magazine two years ago. It must be said that he would very much like his offspring to join the school he has just opened where the students all wear black, their sneakers at 350 dollars a pair, and participate in the famous Sunday sermons…

Sylvester Stallone prefers dogs to women. In any case, to his own and it is Paris Match who says so. “In the past, he cheated on her with models, today he fell in love with a Rottweiler he named Dwight” while Madame had firmly vetoed the arrival of a naked friend in her foyer. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, and underneath, there’s apparently Rocky’s disconcerting ease in squandering his fortune. That’s what precipitated the divorce. With adult children, Jennifer Flavin, married in 1997, is only claiming for the moment, “only” the house in Palm Beach (35 million anyway), but it is still a masterful slap for Rocky: unhappy as stones, he had the tattoo of his ex’s head covered with a head… of a dog and he posted this vengeful message on his networks, with a photo… of a dog: “it’s nice to be able to sleep with someone who doesn’t snore, who doesn’t move or who doesn’t lose too much hair. »

Booba, the new gunslinger of influencers pays Nabilla. All in his crusade telling the “influencers”, the rapper relays that several employers of the lady would be very disappointed by the return on investment of his product placements. Clearly: the huge sums it receives to sell a product online would be greatly overpriced. And Public extends the sauce by giving figures of its subscribers: out of 8 million, more than 2 million would be false accounts. Of those that can be bought, for example. So there, first news!! The economy generated by Instagram would be based on wind? Fortunately, Booba is there to open our eyes!

Sylvie Tellier will indeed leave the Miss France, assuming “his choice”, unrelated, according to her, with the arrival of Alexia Laroche-Joubert in the direction. It is another former Miss who will replace her: Cindy Fabre, crowned in 2005. And in England, Melisa Raouf, 20, will perhaps receive the tiara this fall: she is tall, she is thin, she has the blue eyes, she is devilishly pretty… So what? By choice, she never wears make-up again, and will therefore parade her face natural, a first in 94 years of competition.

And quickly, because the bell rang: Britney Spears closed her Instagram account, no doubt to avoid the temptation to post there all the time naked. Robert de Niro held his work meetings at the gogues: a former assistant accuses him of having frequently given him his instructions from the toilets, the door open. Albert of Monaco poses with Falbala and Obélix at Parc Astérix, the Prince spent the day there with his twins, just before the start of the school year. François Hollande is going to do a voice in an animated film. Finally conversion?

