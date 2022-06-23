William of England and Kate Middleton already have their first official portrait with Manolo Blahnik shoes and a Elizabeth II brooch | People

First official portrait of William of England and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which will be exhibited at the University of Cambridge and has been presented on June 23, 2022. AP

Holding each other by the waist, with a half smile on their faces and looking towards an indeterminate point that escapes the viewer’s sight. This is how Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have decided to present themselves to the world in their first official portrait. The painting is the work of British hyper-realist painter Jamie Coreth, who has stated that commissioning this portrait has been the greatest privilege of his life.

“I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a way that makes them seem relaxed and close, but also elegant and dignified,” said the artist, “since it is the first portrait depicting them together, and specifically during their time as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives.” Commissioned in 2021 by the Royal Cambridgeshire Portrait Fund as a gift to the county, the artist has celebrated the county through the brush by painting the shadows of its historic buildings in the background of the portrait.

William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, look at their official portrait alongside artist Jamie Coreth at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge on June 23, 2022. POOL (REUTERS)

While Prince William dresses soberly (dark suit, blue tie, no jewelery or recognizable or remarkable clothing), various specialized fashion media have highlighted Kate Middleton’s risky wardrobe choice for this first official portrait. The Duchess wears her emerald dress from The Vampire’s Wife brand, by designer Susie Cave, wife of musician Nick Cave, which she already wore on a visit to the Guinness Store in Dublin in 2020. Although it is common to see Kate Middleton betting on the national talent, in his latest appearances, has opted for the sobriety of firms such as Eponine, Catherine Walker or Boden, while for the portrait he has decided to pose for posterity in a dress worn by celebrities such as Alexa Chung or Sienna Miller.

Not only his clothes, his footwear has also attracted attention. On her feet, Kate wears one of the most iconic shoes by the famous designer Manolo Blahnik, the Hangisi model heels, which became popular when the protagonist of the television series sex in new york, Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), chose them for her wedding day. Although the Duchess sometimes wears shoes from the Canarian designer, it is unusual for her to wear such a recognizable and mediatic model.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, on a visit to the Guinness Brewery in Dublin, Ireland, in March 2020. Karwai Tang (WireImage)

In the portrait, moreover, the Duchess wears a brooch that is a nod to her title, that of Duchess of Cambridge (which was granted to William and her at their wedding in April 2011) and also to Queen Elizabeth II. Because on the left side of her chest, on her dress, she wears a brooch with a large pearl belonging to the monarch and that is the first time she wears it. It is called the Duchess of Cambridge pendant pearl brooch, with a large pearl surrounded by diamonds from which another smaller one hangs. It is common to see Elizabeth II with it in portraits, speeches and acts, but until now Middleton had not worn it. It is a Garrard jewelery piece, created in the 19th century and named after a previous duchess before Kate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton first saw the piece on the morning of June 23 during a visit to the region. The portrait will be available to the public for three years at the prestigious University of Cambridge. The work will be loaned to the National Portrait Gallery for its reopening in 2023.