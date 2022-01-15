William, the key role in the Queen’s decision for Andrew



Queen Elizabeth, who are her 10 great grandchildren

The Prince William played an important and decisive role in the choice of Queen Elizabeth to deprive Andrea of ​​military titles. Some internal sources from the Palace have stated that the future King, second in line of succession to the Throne, deliberately “kicked out” uncle Andrea. A clear sign of its growing importance within the Royal Family, but not only. The Queen listened to and followed William’s advice, which proved essential to protect the Crown from a scandal.

Prince William, the key role in Queen Elizabeth’s decision

Since Harry and Meghan chose to leave the Royal Family and after the death of Prince Philip in 2021, the time has come for William and Kate to shine and collect their “legacy”: their commitments to the Crown have grown. The popularity index of the English people towards the eldest son of Charles and Lady Diana has grown considerably, and so has that of Kate Middleton.

And it is no coincidence that, shortly before the announcement of Buckingham Palace, William and Queen Elizabeth met to discuss Prince Andrew. The latter has now been stripped of military bonds, lost his $ 30 million home and will not play any public role. In addition, he will defend himself as a private citizen during the lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused him of abusing her when she was a minor.

Queen Elizabeth places the utmost trust in William and Kate

Prior to the official announcement, the Sun he had revealed that the Palace was closing in an unusual silence: now, it sounds like what precedes a storm. William and Carlo were “furious” with Andrea, and it is in the first that the Queen has chosen to place the utmost trust. It shouldn’t surprise us: Elizabeth knows the future of the Monarchy is in good hands with William and Kate.

The decision to cut ties with Andrea is not unexpected, and is followed by a statement: “With the approval and agreement of the Queen, revoked from the Duke of York all military titles and royal patrons which were returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to participate in any public event and will defend himself in this case as a private citizen ”.

Andrea’s fate as an exile

Over the last few weeks, the first rumors of Prince Andrew’s exile had been chasing each other, later sealed by the announcement of Buckingham Palace. Always known for being Elizabeth’s “favorite son”, the latter now knows that she can no longer defend him. He won’t let any emotion, no feeling, leak out. The Queen is a daughter of other times, but above all her devotion to the Crown has never been questioned.

The Queen had no “mercy”: the Monarchy always comes first. The only ones who are staying by their father’s side are daughters Beatrice and Eugenia: a source said they claim his innocence and that he does not deserve everything that is happening. It remains to understand Sarah Ferguson’s position towards her ex-husband, but one thing is certain: Andrea has been officially exiled from the Royal Family, and will hardly be able to resume the commitments of the past.