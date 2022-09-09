William, the popular new heir to the throne of the United Kingdom

The Duke of Cambridge, William, is from this Thursday the new heir to the Crown of the United Kingdom, after the death of Elizabeth II, and will try to reinforce his good image among the public.

With the accession of his father, Charles III, to the throne, the 40-year-old Prince William hopes to become even more prominent by carrying out a greater number of official commitments.

Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, 9, is now second in line to the throne, followed by his two siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

With two princes waiting, the succession to the British throne is assured for the next generations, in which the role of the monarchy will be redefined to adapt to the present.

Born on June 21, 1982, the eldest son of Prince Charles and Diana of Wales has seen how his schedule has grown in recent times, when he has traveled with his wife Catalina to several countries and attended numerous representation events.

Following a trip to Australia in 2014 with little George, Prince William has visited several countries, including Japan and China, at the request of the British government.

As successor to the throne, the prince enjoys popularity, especially after his marriage to Catherine on April 29, 2011, and according to the polls he has overtaken his father.

After a childhood in a difficult family environment, due to the separation from his parents and the constant attention of the press, today he stands as the figure that represents the modernity of the British monarchy.

Educated at the elite Eton School and a graduate in Geography from the Scottish University of Saint Andrews, William married a woman without royal or aristocratic ancestry, Kate Middleton, who was born on January 9, 1982 into a family in which his father , Michael, worked as a flight operator and his mother, Carol, was a stewardess for British Airways (BA).

Both met in 2001 when they were studying at Saint Andrews and, after maintaining a romance away from the newspapers thanks to the “gentleman’s agreement” between the royal family and the press -in order to help the future king to concentrate on his studies-, the The couple was soon taking center stage in the British tabloids.

William began his military career in 2005 and after graduating the following year from the prestigious Sandhurst military school, outside London, he held positions in the cavalry and as a rescue helicopter pilot with the British Royal Air Force (RAF).

In September 2013 he left his activities in the United Kingdom Armed Forces to pursue official commitments and prepare for his future role as Head of State.

With the death of Elizabeth II, Prince George also gains prominence, who is already being educated with all the privileges and responsibilities of an heir to the throne although, at the request of his parents, away from excessive media attention.

Before his birth, the United Kingdom modified the monarchical succession law to eliminate the supremacy of the male, in case the first child of William and Catherine had been a girl.

Since the arrival of George, Prince Harry, William’s younger brother, has been pushed out of the line of succession, and will be placed even lower, behind William’s three children.

Since 2010, Prince William has been president of the Royal Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and a patron of several charities, including the Tusk Trust, which protects wildlife.

In addition to playing polo, the prince is a soccer fan and presides over the English Federation, in addition to supporting the Aston Villa team, from the center of England, while he is passionate about ecology and has warned about the impact of the climate crisis.

A few days ago, the Duke of Cambridge and his family moved into a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London, although they have decided to keep Kensington Palace as their work office.

