Williams F1, Senna logo removed but controversy

The British F1 team presented the new single-seater and discusses the absence of the symbol present in the models from 1995 to 2021 to remember the Brazilian champion. The CEO Jost Capito: “You don’t need the S on the car, we have an area in the museum dedicated to Senna”



Federico Mariani February 16

A leap into the future full of controversy. This is how the story involving Williams F1 could be summarized. On the newborn FW44, fans found an evident absence, that of the logo dedicated to Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian driver had been hired by Sir Frank Williams’ team in 1994, but had no way to show his worth. In fact, the three-time world champion died in Imola in the San Marino GP following a crash at the Tamburello curve.

absence of senna – After the tragedy, the team decided to pay homage to the Brazilian born in 1960 with a logo that has always appeared on the single-seaters from 1995 to 2021. The writing was as simple as it is emblematic: “Ayrton Senna always”. The tribute usually appeared on the nose of the car of the English team. So it was until this year, when Williams opted for a drastic change and contested by fans.

williams explanation – Faced with the controversy that emerged on social media, Williams team principal and CEO Jost Capito tried to explain his point of view: “We want to move forward into the future. We are entering a new era. I think now it is important to look to the future, and not to show the drivers the ‘S’ every time they get in the car to remember what happened ”. Capito continues: “It is time for the team to move forward without forgetting Senna, who does not miss the tribute in our museum”.

senna family – However, the lack of communication with the Senna family is also a sensation. Number one Williams points out: “We are still working with the foundation and will increase our joint efforts. We will not stop supporting it. I believe that many people will benefit from it ”. However Capito specifies: “The program is excellent, but it will still need to be defined”. In the meantime, however, the controversy shows no sign of abating. A difficult baptism for the new course of the English team.